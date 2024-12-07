Wrestling On FanNation

WWE NXT Deadline 2024: Trick Williams Provides Health Update Ahead Of Scheduled Title Defense

Is the NXT Heavyweight Champion Ready To Defend at Deadline?

Steven Muelhausen

WWE.com

All systems are a go for Trick Williams.

Ahead of tonight's scheduled Heavyweight Title defense at NXT Deadline, Trick Williams let everyone know on Friday evening that he checked out of the hospital and was making his way to The Armory in Minneapolis, MN to face off against Ridge Holland and defend the gold.

"I want this bad, Williams said on his personal X account. "I'm doing this for Chase U. I'm doing this for NXT, and I'm doing this for you. I'll see you tomorrow."

On this past Tuesday's edition of WWE NXT, Williams and Holland conducted a face-to-face in-ring segment with Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff. Things between the champion and challenger turned physical, which led to Holland nailing Williams with a DDT onto the table.

While Holland was seething in delight, the medical team came out, put Williams on a stretcher and in a neckbrace, and subsequently wheeled out of the venue. He was put into an ambulance and sent to the hospital, which had put Saturday's title defense at NXT Deadline into question.

WWE NXT Deadline 2024 Match Card

NXT World Heavyweight Championship Match: Trick Williams (c) vs. Ridge Holland

Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge Match (Wes Lee vs. Je’Von Evans vs. Nathan Frazer vs. Ethan Page vs. Eddy Thorpe)

Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge Match (Sol Ruca vs. Zaria vs. Stephanie Vaquer vs. Giulia vs. Wren Sinclair)

NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Nathan Frazer & Axiom (c) vs. Myles Borne & Tavion Heights

NXT Underground Match: Lola Vice vs. Jaida Parker

