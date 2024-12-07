WWE NXT Deadline 2024: Trick Williams Provides Health Update Ahead Of Scheduled Title Defense
All systems are a go for Trick Williams.
Ahead of tonight's scheduled Heavyweight Title defense at NXT Deadline, Trick Williams let everyone know on Friday evening that he checked out of the hospital and was making his way to The Armory in Minneapolis, MN to face off against Ridge Holland and defend the gold.
"I want this bad, Williams said on his personal X account. "I'm doing this for Chase U. I'm doing this for NXT, and I'm doing this for you. I'll see you tomorrow."
On this past Tuesday's edition of WWE NXT, Williams and Holland conducted a face-to-face in-ring segment with Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff. Things between the champion and challenger turned physical, which led to Holland nailing Williams with a DDT onto the table.
While Holland was seething in delight, the medical team came out, put Williams on a stretcher and in a neckbrace, and subsequently wheeled out of the venue. He was put into an ambulance and sent to the hospital, which had put Saturday's title defense at NXT Deadline into question.