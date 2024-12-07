WWE NXT Deadline 2024: Start Time, Date, How To Watch, Match Card & More
The final NXT PLE for 2024 takes place on Saturday WWE NXT Deadline occurs from The Armory in Minneapolis, MN.
The five-match card is highlighted by Trick Williams putting up NXT World Heavyweight Championship against top contender Ridge Holland.
Holland has been on a tear as of late. He scored the pinfall over Williams in the tag match at NXT 2300 on Nov. 6 when he teamed with Ethan Page against the champion and WWE Hall of Famer Bubba Ray Dudley. On the next episode of NXT, Williams made a challenge to Holland.
Andre Chase intervened and wanted Holland next. But Holland wanted nothing to do with Chase. Williams proceeded to throw in a caveat of if he beats Chase then he'll grant him a title shot. Holland won the match to get a crack at Williams but ended Chase University.
Things came to a head between the bitter rivals on this past Tuesday's NXT. After a heated discussion in the ring with special guest Eric Bischoff, it got physical. It led to a brawl on the outside and culiminated with Holland giving a DDT to Williams on the announce table. Williams was put in a neck brace and stretchered out of the arena.
Who leaves Minneapolis with the NXT World Heavyweight title?
Also on the show are the Men's and Women's Iron Survivor Challenges matches. The winners of the respective contests will earn NXT and NXT Women's World Championship matches, respectively.
On the Men's side it will be Wes Lee, Eddy Thorpe, Je'Von Evans, Page, and Nathan Frazer.
On the Women's side it will feature Giulia, Sol Ruca, Zaria, Stephanie Vaquer and Wren Sinclair.
Here is everything you need to know about WWE NXT Deadline 2024.
How to Watch WWE NXT Deadline 2024 Tonight
North America: Peacock Everywhere but North America: WWE Network
WWE NXT Deadline 2024 Start Time
Date: Saturday, Dec. 7 Time: 7 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. CT
WWE NXT Deadline begins at 7 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. CT.
Where is NXT Deadline 2024?
WWE NXT Deadline 2024 takes place from The Armory in Minneapolis, MN.