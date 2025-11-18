WWE NXT Gold Rush Preview: Start Time, How to Watch, Match Card, Live Stream & More

There are four championships on the line at WWE NXT Gold Rush Week 1 at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Two of the title matches could change the landscape of the NXT women’s division.

Tatum Paxley is set to defend the NXT Women’s Championship against Jacy Jayne in a rematch from Halloween Havoc, where Paxley scored the upset win to end Jayne’s 152-day reign as champion.

Jayne wants Paxley to prove that her victory wasn’t a fluke, but this match could be about more than just the two of them.

It seems likely that Fatal Influence members Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid, who will both compete for titles at Gold Rush Week 2, may try to help Jayne get her title back. That means Izzi Dame can prove her friendship to Paxley by doing her best to help the current champion regain the gold.

But is Dame looking out for Paxley? Or is she looking out for herself so that she can eventually be the one to dethrone her best friend?

The NXT Women’s North American Championship is also up for grabs as Blake Monroe defends against Sol Ruca.

Monroe defeated Ruca’s tag team partner Zaria to win the gold at Halloween Havoc, but there was more to the story than that. Zaria chose to defend the title on behalf of the then-injured Ruca, but Monroe used some underhanded tactics to notch her first title win since joining NXT back in June.

There has been tension between Ruca and Zaria in recent months, and that could once again be on full display depending how things unfold in this match.

Can Ruca regain the title she never lost? Or will Monroe bring out her dark side to retain the championship?

Two More Championship Matches At NXT Gold Rush Week 1

Chelsea Green on the red carpet | IMAGO / Cover-Images

Meanwhile, kicking off NXT Gold Rush Week 1 will be Joe Hendry and Thea Hail teaming up to challenge NXT North American Champion Ethan Page and WWE Women’s United States Champion Chelsea Green for the AAA Mixed Tag Team Championships.

Page and Green are as confident as ever due to their recent success in both singles and tag team action, but the duo of Hendry and Hail are trending up, especially if Hendry is indeed now a full-time talent in WWE.

Should WWE fans believe in Hendry and Hail as the new champs? Or do Page and Green have a few tricks up their sleeve to retain their titles?

Also set for NXT Gold Rush Week 1 is another tag team showdown, with DarkState defending the NXT Tag Team Championships against Je’Von Evans and Leon Slater.

It’s quite a back-to-back for Evans, who faced Gunther in John Cena’s ‘Last Time Is Now Tournament’ on Monday’s Raw at MSG. It was ‘The Ring General’ who earned the win, but there’s no question that Evans put on a fantastic performance to showcase his potential for the future.

Can ‘The Young OG’ and Slater, who is the current TNA X Division Champion, put a halt to DarkState’s recent dominance in the tag team division?

Here’s what you need to know about tonight’s WWE NXT Gold Rush Week 1 show in New York City:

How to Watch WWE NXT Gold Rush:

Streaming: The CW (U.S.), Netflix (International)

WWE NXT Gold Rush Start Time:

Time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT

WWE NXT Gold Rush Location:

Location: The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City, NY

Match Card (Announced):

Jacy Jayne vs. Tatum Paxley (c) for the NXT Women’s Championship

Sol Ruca vs. Blake Monroe (c) for the NXT Women’s North American Championship

Je’Von Evans and Leon Slater vs. DarkState (c) for the NXT Tag Team Championships

Joe Hendry and Thea Hail vs. Ethan Page and Chelsea Green (c) for the AAA Mixed Tag Team Championships

