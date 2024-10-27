WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2024: Start Time, Date, How To Watch, Match Card & More
The 2024 edition of WWE NXT Halloween Havoc returns on Sunday from the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa.
Five matches are on the docket with the main event of Trick Williams meeting Ethan Page for the NXT Heavyweight Title in a Devil's Playground match.
The rivalry began on the June 9 edition of WWE NXT as Williams retained the title in Page's debut match. Page's fortunes reversed at July's Heatwave when he accidentally fell on top of Williams to win the gold in a four-way contest which also involved Shawn Spears and Je'Von Evans.
Williams counted the pinfall Page got on Joe Hendry after "All Ego" low-blowed Hendry when Williams wasn't looking to retain the belt at September's No Mercy. Finally, Williams got his revenge on the debut episode on Oct. 1 of NXT on CW, pinning Page to capture the championship for the second time.
Here is everything you need to know about WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2024.
How to Watch WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2024
North America: Peacock Everywhere but North America: WWE Network
There is also a pre-show streaming live on Peacock starting at 6:30 p.m. ET
WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2024 Start Time
Date: Sunday, October 27 Time: 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT
WWE NXT Halloween Havoc begins at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT. The card is expected to last around three hours.
Where is Halloween Havoc 2024?
WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2024 takes place from the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa.