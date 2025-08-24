WWE NXT Heatwave 2025 Preview: Start Time, How to Watch, Match Card, Live Stream & More
There are three huge championship matches on tap at WWE NXT Heatwave 2025 at the Lowell Memorial Auditorium in Lowell, Massachusetts.
Oba Femi has been dominant as ‘The Ruler’ since winning the NXT Championship at New Year's Evil back in January, but he is set for one of his biggest matches yet.
It was Je’Von Evans who became No. 1 contender on this week’s NXT by defeating Trick Williams - thanks to an unlikely distraction from Mike Santana - which sets up a must-see clash between ‘The Young OG’ and Femi.
While Femi came out on top in the Triple Threat Match against Evans and Trick at NXT Stand & Deliver in April, there’s no doubt that the champion is facing much more confident Evans in this match.
Is a new era brewing in NXT? Or will Femi once again rule the ring to retain his title?
Speaking of dominance, DarkState has flexed their muscle since arriving in NXT, but now the chaotic faction has an opportunity to turn its aggression into gold.
Two members of the group will step up to challenge Hank and Tank for the NXT Tag Team Championships, with the numbers game potentially giving DarkState the advantage.
The same could be said for Jacy Jayne, as she may need the help of fellow Fatal Influence members Fallon Henley and Jazmyn Nyx to successfully defend the TNA Knockouts Championship.
Jayne will put her title on the line against Masha Slamovich and Ash By Elegance in a Triple Threat Match, and she looks to prove that she can carry the weight of being a double champion.
Whether Jayne wins or loses, she’ll exit NXT Heatwave knowing her next opponent for the NXT Women’s Championship.
That’s because Jaida Parker, Kelani Jordan, and Lola Vice will face off in their own Triple Threat Match to determine the No. 1 contender for Jayne’s title.
All three women had made their championship intentions clear, but only one of them will earn a shot at capturing the biggest prize in the NXT women’s division.
It also wouldn’t be a surprise to see the winner of the Jordynne Grace vs. Blake Monroe match play a role in the future of the title.
Things have gotten personal between Grace and Monroe, as they went from teaming at NXT Great American Bash last month to Monroe costing Grace in her match against Jayne at Evolution.
Monroe has tried to play mind games on the road to their highly anticipated match, going as far as to insult Grace’s looks while stating this she can’t handle the pressure in the big moments. That should have Grace motivated to showcase why she is one of the best women’s wrestlers in the world.
Elsewhere, the Canadian duo of NXT North American Champion Ethan Page and Chelsea Green will team up to take on Tavion Heights and Tyra Mae Steele.
The Peace Treaty between the four on this week’s NXT led to a brouhaha in the middle of the ring, and dueling ankle locks from Heights and Steele wasn’t exactly what Page and Green had in mind.
Heights has been gaining momentum since defeating Charlie Dempsey to earn his way out of the No Quarter Catch Crew, and choosing the first female Olympic gold medalist in WWE history as his partner could allow him to take another step forward towards a potential one-on-one match with Page for the NXT North American Championship.
Which team will notch the win in the patriotic battle between the USA and Canada?
Here’s what you need to know about today’s WWE NXT Heatwave show.
WWE NXT Heatwave Date:
Date: August 24, 2025
WWE NXT Heatwave Time:
Time: 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT
How To Watch WWE NXT Heatwave:
Streaming: Peacock (U.S.), Netflix (International)
WWE NXT Heatwave Location:
Location: Lowell Memorial Auditorium in Lowell, MA
WWE NXT Heatwave Card (Announced):
- Je’Von Evans vs. Oba Femi (c) for the NXT Championship
- Masha Slamovich vs. Ash By Elegance vs. Jacy Jayne (c) in a Triple Threat Match for the TNA Knockouts Championship
- DarkState vs. Hank and Tank (c) for the NXT Tag Team Championships
- Jaida Parker vs. Kelani Jordan vs. Lola Vice in a NXT Women’s Championship No. 1 Contender’s Triple Threat Match
- Jordynne Grace vs. Blake Monroe
- Ethan Page and Chelsea Green vs. Tavion Heights and Tyra Mae Steele in a Mixed Tag Team Match
