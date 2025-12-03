Chelsea Green Campaigning Hard To Join Hit ABC Network Show
Chelsea Green is not afraid to push for what she wants out of life.
The first and fourth ever WWE Women's United States Champion was a guest on a recent episode of the Bobbycast, with host Bobby Bones, and the two touched on a wide array of topics. Among them is Chelsea's desire to compete on the next season of "Dancing with the Stars".
It's not uncommon for professional wrestlers to be cast on the hit ABC Network show, with Stacy Keibler, The Miz, and Nikki Bella all gracing the ballroom floor at certain points in their careers. Green told Bones that she has been making numerous pitches to the powers that be for the past six months.
“I have been pestering the hell out of Dancing With The Stars and out of [the WWE] talent relations team," Chelsea said. "They hear from me every single Friday, whether it’s in person or by text. ‘Did Dancing with the Stars call yet? Have you asked Dancing with the Stars?’"
Green said that she knows the producers of the show and has spoken to both Nikki Bella and The Miz in an effort to get out on the dance floor next year.
"I am planting, watering, and fertilizing those seeds. I will be on 'Dancing With The Stars', it’s just a matter of time," Green said.
Chelsea Green is on quite the roll right now
Chelsea Green is currently experiencing one of the most successful stretches of her WWE career. She recently defeated Giulia on an episode of SmackDown to become the first two-time Women's United States Champion. She is also one half of the AAA Mixed Tag Team Champions, alongside NXT Men's North American Champion Ethan Page.
MORE: Seth Rollins Gives New Update On Shoulder Surgery Recovery
Bobby Bones was a competitor during the show's 27th season, and he wound up taking home the Mirrorball Trophy thanks to the overwhelming support from his fans. He promised to put in a good word for Chelsea to help get her on the show.
A 35th season for "Dancing with the Stars" has not officially been greenlit, but it's widely expected to premiere in mid-September 2026. Australian TV personality Robert Irwin, the son of the late Crocodile Hunter Steve Irwin, was named the winner of Season 34 earlier this month.
The Latest On WWE, AEW, & More
Why The Rumored WWE WrestleMania 42 Main Events Are The Right Choices
Fans & Wrestlers Share Heartfelt Tributes After CM Punk Announces The Death Of His Dog, Larry
Chris Jericho Comments On Future As AEW & WWE Reportedly Vie To Sign Him
AEW Dynamite Preview (12/3/25): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
Rick Ucchino is the Assistant Editor & Content Coordinator for The Takedown on SI. He also works full-time for 700WLW Radio in Cincinnati, Ohio as a local news and sports anchor, in addition to his time covering the Cincinnati Bengals for Sirius XM. Rick has been on the professional wrestling beat since 2019, having provided coverage for a number of outlets, including Fightful, SB Nation’s Cageside Seats and the Bleav Podcast Network. With an educational background in theater, creative writing and journalism, Rick focuses primarily on the storytelling aspect of pro wrestling, but he’s no stranger to the squared circle himself. He had the privilege of training with former WWE & WCW cruiserweight Jimmy Wang Yang for nearly two years and retired early due to back issues with a perfect 1-0 record in singles competition. Rick is a married father of two incredibly adorable children, who are budding pro wrestling fans themselves. Much to the chagrin of their mother. You can reach Rick at rwucchino@gmail.com