TNA Slammiversary 2025 Sets New Company Attendance Record
TNA Slammiversary 2025 set a brand new attendance record for the company.
During the show, the TNA announce team revealed to the audience that Slammiversary drew 7,682 fans inside the UBS Arena in New York. That figure is the largest North American crowd to ever see a TNA event. Slammiversary has been a signature event for the company for over 20 years.
The company had already seen strong tickets sales for the event, but the announcement of AJ Styles appearing on the show increased anticipation of the event. Styles is a former TNA World Champion and X-Division Champion, and is currently a WWE Superstar on the Raw brand.
TNA and the WWE entered into an official partnership with one another in January of 2025. The two companies have traded talent with NXT stars appearing on TNA and TNA stars making surprise appearances in NXT.
MORE: G1 Climax 35 Night 2 Results (7/20/25): Kidd Forfeits Match Due To Injury, Taichi Defeats Uemura
Currently, both TNA World Championships are held by NXT stars. Trick Williams holds the TNA World Championship and Jacy Jayne defeated Masha Slamovich at TNA Slammiversary to win the TNA Knockouts Championship. Jayne is also the NXT Women's Champion.
The Latest on WWE, AEW, & More
Roman Reigns Addresses Rumor That He Had Sixth Child During WWE Hiatus
Becky Lynch Shares Video Of Seth Rollins On Crutches Amid Injury Uncertainty
Daniel Cormier Claims Brock Lesnar On WWE/TKO 'Banned List'
AJ Styles Reveals Raw Emotions Ahead Of His TNA Return At Slammiversary