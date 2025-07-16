Roman Reigns’ Next Two WWE Appearances Revealed
What’s next for Roman Reigns after his surprise return on WWE Raw?
Reigns appeared on WWE television this week for the first time since the Raw after WrestleMania 41 back in April, and he turned his focus to Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, and Paul Heyman.
After CM Punk won the 5-Man Gauntlet Match by defeating Bron Breaker to earn a shot at the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam, Jey Uso tried to help save Punk from a beatdown by Breakker and Reed.
But it was Reigns who came out to take aim at Heyman’s new group, while still keeping the ongoing tension he’s had with Punk.
And now, WWE has revealed when Reigns will appear next.
The former Undisputed WWE Champion is currently being advertised on WWE.com for the next two episodes of Raw on July 21 in Houston and July 28 in Detroit.
While WWE has yet to announce a SummerSlam match for Reigns, this week’s Raw hinted at a potential Reigns vs. Breakker match, or Reigns and Jey teaming up to face Breakker and Reed.
There had been recent rumors that Reigns was set for a showdown with Seth Rollins at the summer extravaganza. However, Rollins revealed on Wednesday on The Rich Eisen Show that he expects to be out for an “extended period of time” after his injury in a match against LA Knight at Saturday Night’s Main Event.
Heyman turned on both Reigns and Punk at WrestleMania 41 to align with Rollins.
Reigns’ schedule beyond SummerSlam is unknown, but he is advertised for Survivor Series: WarGames on November 29 in San Diego.
