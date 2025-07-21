Leon Slater Wins X-Division Title, AJ Styles Puts Him Over In Return To TNA Slammiversary
Leon Slater will remember TNA Slammiversary 2025 for a very long time.
Slater became the youngest TNA X-Division Champion in history when he defeated Moose at the event to win the title, but his night just got started at that point. After the victory, he shared the ring with TNA legend, AJ Styles.
Slater and Moose battled all around the ringside area during the match, but it was a Swanton Bomb and a following 450 Swanton Bomb that got Slater the win. Moose took the X-Division Championship from the TNA President and put it around the waist of Slater as the audience cheered.
At that point, Styles walked out to his old TNA music as the audience roared. Styles asked the audience if they missed him and commented on the record setting audience before turning his attention to Slater.
As the audience chanted "you deserve it" at Slater, Styles walked over to him and told him that he earned it. Styles said that he defied the odds when he won the X-Dvision Championship and helped carry the company from that division with talent like Samoa Joe, Christopher Daniels, Frankie Kazarian, and others.
Styles told Slater that as champion, he needs to start carving out his own legacy within the company. The audience interrupted Styles with a "one more match" chant. Styles addressed it by saying he'd get back to them on it, but never did. Styles posed on the ring ropes and the entrance ramp before walking through the curtain.
