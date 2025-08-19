WWE NXT Preview (8/19/25): Start Time, Match Card, How to Watch & Live Stream
It should be an entertaining go-home edition of WWE NXT ahead of Heatwave on Sunday.
The brand will hit the road for a huge episode at The Met Philadelphia - formerly known as The 2300 Arena - and the card features a plethora of intriguing showdowns.
Who will face NXT Champion Oba Femi at Heatwave? That will be determined by the No. 1 Contender’s Match between TNA World Champion Trick Williams and Je’Von Evans.
Trick and Evans came up short in the Triple Threat Match with Femi at NXT Stand & Deliver back in April, but only one of them can earn the opportunity this time around to potentially win the gold.
Can ‘The Young OG’ move one step closer to winning the biggest prize in NXT? Or is two-belt Trick a realistic possibility?
The goal of becoming NXT Champion is what came between Yoshiki Inamura and Josh Briggs, and things have gotten personal between the two entering this grudge match.
They are set to clash in a Philadelphia Street Fight, with Briggs making it clear that he won’t let Inamura’s “code of honor” get in the way of him destroying his former friend.
Speaking of championships, Jacy Jayne already knows her opponents for Heatwave, as she’ll defend the TNA Knockouts Championship against Masha Slamovich and Ash By Elegance in a Triple Threat Match.
However, before Jayne puts the title on the line, she’ll team with fellow Fatal Influence members Fallon Henley and Jazmyn Nyx to take on The Elegance Brand. And in a move that won’t make Jayne too happy, Slamovich has been named the special guest referee for the match.
Meanwhile, Ricky Saints and Jasper Troy will once again face off in a rematch from the July 22 edition of NXT.
Troy won by count-out after slamming Saints through the ramp, and the latter will aim for revenge against the WWE LFG Season 1 winner.
Also, Jordynne Grace and Blake Monroe will go face to face before their match at Heatwave, and the proud Canadian duo of Chelsea Green and Ethan Page are set to present a Peace Treaty to Tavion Heights and Tyra Mae Steel.
Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s edition of NXT:
How to Watch WWE NXT Tonight:
Streaming/Cable: The CW Network
WWE NXT Start Time:
Time: 8 p.m. EST / 7 p.m. CST
WWE NXT Location:
Location: The Met Philadelphia in Philadelphia, PA
Match Card (Announced):
Trick Williams vs. Je’Von Evans in a No. 1 Contender’s Match for the NXT Championship
Fatal Influence vs. The Elegance Brand in a Six-Woman Tag Team Match (Special Guest Referee: Masha Slamovich)
Ricky Saints vs. Jasper Troy
Yoshiki Inamura vs. Josh Briggs in a Philadelphia Street Fight
Jordynne Grace and Blake Monroe face-to-face
Chelsea Green and Ethan Page offer a Peace Treaty to Tavion Heights and Tyra Mae Steel
