AAA TripleMania XXXIII Shattered Viewership, Gate, Merchandise & Social Media Records
WWE and Lucha Libre AAA are touting an extremely successful weekend in Mexico City as TripleMania XXXIII became the most-viewed and highest-grossing event in its history.
Streamed globally on both the WWE and AAA YouTube channels, the broadcast was watched by more than 4.3 million viewers within the first 24 hours and hit a peak live concurrent audience of 614,000.
TripleMania marked the highest attendance for any Mexican lucha libre show this year with a crowd of 19,691 at the Arena CDMX this past Saturday, which set AAA’s all-time gate record. Additionally, the event broke records for highest-ever merchandise sales in AAA history.
TripleMania was the No.1 trending topic on X Saturday night, in both the United States and Mexico on Saturday, with a record 208 million views generated across the official AAA and WWE social platforms.
AJ Styles continues his relentless pursuit of Dominik Mysterio
The show was headlined by a chaotic Fatal 4-Way Match for the AAA Mega Championship that saw the Phenomenal AJ Styles emerge to help El Hijo del Vikingo retain his title over Dominik Mysterio, Dragon Lee and El Grande Americano.
Dirty Dom was on the verge of adding more gold to the Judgment Day collection, when a masked AJ Styles came out of nowhere to deliver a Styles Clash on the Intercontinental Champion. Vikingo would then capitalize by hitting on 630 Splash on Mysterio for the win.
MORE: AAA Triplemanía XXXIII Results: AJ Styles Screws Over Dominik Mysterio
While the AAA Mega Championship remains in the possession of Vikinko, multiple other titles did change hands. Pagano & Psycho Clown defeating Angel & Berto to capture the AAA Tag Team Championships, and El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. knocked off El Mesias to win the Latin American Title for the first time in his career.
WWE x AAA Worlds Collide II has now been announced for Friday, September 12 at The Pavilion at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event will start immediately after SmackDown at 10 p.m. ET (7 p.m. PT). Tickets will go on sale this Friday, August 22.
