Will The WWE Crown Jewel Championships Be Making A Comeback in 2025?

With WWE Crown Jewel taking place in Australia this October, a newly introduced staple of the event could find itself on the backburner this year.

Rick Ucchino

WWE Crown Jewel 2025
WWE Crown Jewel 2025 / WWE

For the first time in the event's history, WWE Crown Jewel will be held outside of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia later this fall when it heads to Perth, Australia.

The annual Premium Live Event will emanate from the RAC Arena on Saturday, October 11, with an appearance by John Cena currently being the only thing advertised for the show.

It was just this past November that WWE commissioned the Men's and Women's Crown Jewel Championships, which were awarded after a best-of-the-best style showdown between the company's four world title holders.

Then Women's World Champion Liv Morgan defeated WWE Women's Champion Nia Jax to claim the inaugural Women's Crown Jewel Title, and WWE Champion Cody Rhodes knocked off then World Heavyweight Champion Gunther to claim the gold for the men in the show's main event.

While conventional wisdom would have you believe that the extravagant Crown Jewel title belts would be up for grabs at every iteration of the event moving forward, regardless of location, that may not be the case.

Will new Crown Jewel Champions be crowned in 2025?

liv morgan crown jewel
Liv Morgan / wwe.com

According to the folks over at BodySlam, the answer is no. At least that's what their latest report from this weekend says is the plan, as of this writing.

"While championship belts are awarded at Crown Jewel, the winners do not take them home. Instead, the championship belts are displayed at the WWE Experience attraction in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The winners of the Crown Jewel Championship matches receive a large ring, similar to a Super Bowl ring, as their prize."

If WWE were going to hold Crown Jewel Championship Matches in October, only one participate from last year's event would have the opportunity to compete for a second time. The current men's match-up would feature WWE Champion Cody Rhodes renewing his classic rivalry with the reigning World Heavyweight Champion, Seth Rollins.

Seth Rollins
Seth Rollins / WWE

WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton would be penciled in to face Naomi, but there are legitimate questions surrounding her future as the Women's World Champion after she was unable to defend her title last week against IYO SKY on WWE Raw.

Naomi has been announced for Monday night's episode of Raw, where she's expected to discuss the future of both herself and her championship.

Published
Rick Ucchino
RICK UCCHINO

Rick Ucchino is the Assistant Editor & Content Coordinator for The Takedown on SI.

