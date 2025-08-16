WWE And ESPN Media Rights Agreement Creates Uncertain Future For Video Library
As WWE continues to spread its live programming across multiple networks and streaming services, questions remain over the future of the company's archived content.
WWE and ESPN announced a new five-year media rights agreement earlier this month that will see the sports network become the new home for Premium Live Events starting in 2026, once the current deal with Peacock expires.
ESPN will reportedly pay $325 million per year to broadcast WWE PLE's onto its direct-to-consumer streaming service, but that could just be the beginning of this partnership.
During an interview with The Ringer, Chairman Jimmy Pitaro said that ESPN would also be interested in acquiring WWE's massive content library, which includes matches, shows and PPV's from WWE, WCW and ECW.
“We’re always interested in content of that quality. We will have the archival rights for the events that we are airing. In terms of their library, we certainly would be interested if and when those rights are available."
Whether an agreement is reached, with ESPN or any other media entity, may come down to the library's actual value. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select is reporting that live WWE content has vastly outperformed the company's archive in terms of viewership over the years, making it much easier to license.
WWE may choose to keep its library in house and publish it online
A running theory amongst some who work for WWE is that the company will choose to keep its library and distribute it online, instead of licensing it elsewhere.
"Most believe that WWE will utilize their relationship with Google/YouTube and utilize that for the library content," Ross Sapp said. "One source that we spoke to thinks that will allow them to cultivate new fans via archived content, and if they get a too good to be true offer for the library, they can always take that."
The ESPN DTC streaming service is set launch this coming Thursday, August 21. The unlimited plan will run subscribers $29.99 per month, giving them access to all of ESPN’s linear networks. Bundling options with Disney+ and Hulu will also be available.
