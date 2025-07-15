WWE NXT Preview (7/15/25): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
Tuesday’s edition of WWE NXT will feature the fallout from Great American Bash and Evolution.
It was a chaotic weekend for a plethora of NXT superstars, with several huge developments on both shows.
On Saturday at Great American Bash, it was Jordynne Grace and Blake Monroe teaming up to defeat Jacy Jayne and Fallon Henley in tag team action. On Sunday at Evolution, it was Monroe turning on Grace at Evolution to allow Jayne to retain the NXT Women’s Championship in her first title defense as champion.
What will Grace and Monroe have to say to each other? And what does Jayne think about both that and her upcoming Winner-Take-All Match against TNA Knockouts Champion Masha Slamovich at Slammiversary?
Meanwhile, Oba Femi retained the NXT Championship against Yoshiki Inamura at Great American Bash, which saw Josh Briggs try to help his tag team partner by hitting 'The Ruler' with the title.
But Inamura would have none of that and didn't want to become champion via underhanded tactics, and frustrations boiled over between Femi and Briggs backstage after the match.
Is Briggs going to step up to challenge Femi for the championship?
Another title showdown at Great American Bash saw Ethan Page successfully defend the NXT North American Championship against Ricky Saints in a wild Falls Count Anywhere Match.
It was a defining win for the man who calls himself the ‘Greatest North American’ and after hitting an Ego’s Edge on Saints off the stage, he proved he’s willing to anything to keep the title around his waist.
Speaking of Saints, he was attacked backstage during the match by an angry Jasper Troy, who was defeated by Je’Von Evans to kick off Great American Bash.
Sol Ruca also retained her NXT Women’s North American Championship against Izzi Dame, but the tag team match at Evolution was a different story.
Ruca and Zaria teamed up to face Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez, Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss, and The Kabuki Warriors in the Fatal 4-Way Match for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships, with the Judgment Day duo retaining the titles.
However, it was Zaria who accidentally speared Ruca in what has become a trend in recent weeks, and there could be even more tension between the two partners coming out of that disappointment.
Announced matches for this episode of NXT include Tony D’Angelo vs. Stacks vs. Luca Crusifino in what Adriana Rizzo dubbed the ‘Final Battle’ between the trio, and Trick Williams teaming with his TNA Slammiversary opponents - Joe Hendry and Mike Santana - to face DarkState in a six-man tag team match.
With the growing lack of trust between D'Angelo, Stacks, and Crusifino, there could be plenty of twists and turns in what should be a personal showdown.
After Hendry and Santana put Trick through a table during the contract signing for the TNA World Championship Match at Slammiversary, the dominant faction set their sights on the TNA stars and destroyed them in the ring.
Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s edition of NXT:
How to Watch WWE NXT Tonight:
Streaming/Cable: The CW
WWE NXT Time:
Time: 8 p.m. EST / 7 p.m. CST
WWE NXT Location:
Location: WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL
WWE NXT Card (Announced):
Trick Williams, Joe Hendry, and Mike Santana vs. DarkState in a Six-Man Tag Team Match
Tony D’Angelo vs. Stacks vs. Luca Crusifino in a Triple Threat Match
