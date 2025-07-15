Paul Heyman Clarifies Seth Rollins' Status As Mr. Money In The Bank On WWE Raw
Seth Rollins is going to hang on to the WWE Men's Money in the Bank briefcase, even as he faces uncertainty regarding a knee injury he suffered at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event over the weekend.
The Oracle Paul Heyman addressed the Rollins injury and situation with the Money in the Bank briefcase on this week's episode of WWE Raw. Heyman said not to worry about Seth's injury and that it was irrelevant when it comes to him cashing in the briefcase. Heyman said that Rollins had until next June to utilize his briefcase and that he would when the time was right.
Rollins appeared to injure is knee during his match with LA Knight on Saturday night. Rollins went for a springboard moonsault off of the second rope and landed on his feet. As soon as he did, The Visionary winced and grabbed his right knee before falling back into the corner.
After speaking with Heyman and medical personnel at ringside, Seth limped back into the fight but Knight immediately hit him with a BFT to win the match. Rollins infamously injured the same knee back in 2015 in the middle of his first run as world champion and was forced to miss WrestleMania 32 because of it.
