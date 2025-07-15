AEW Champion Set To Miss Some Time After AEW All In Texas
After being stretched out of Globe Life Field at AEW All In Texas this past Saturday, Samoa Joe could be out of action for a little while.
The Opps were successful in defending their AEW Trios Championships against the Death Riders, but Joe ended up the victim of a post match beatdown that ended with Claudio Castagnoli stomping on a steel chair that was wrapped around his neck.
Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reported Monday evening that the injury angle was booked for a very good reason.
"Joe was scheduled to miss some time after AEW All In, as he's set to do some promotion for the upcoming season of Twisted Metal. We haven't heard a specific amount of time that he's supposed to miss outside of it being at least a couple of weeks."
Samoa Joe was a standout performer during the first season of the live action adaption of the popular video game franchise. He portrays the physical being of the psychotic clown-masked Sweet Tooth, with Will Arnett providing the voice for the character.
Season two of Twisted Metal will be available to stream starting Thursday, July 31 only on Peacock.
