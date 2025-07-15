Roman Reigns Returns On WWE Raw To Save CM Punk And Jey Uso
The Tribal Chief is back!
Roman Reigns made his first appearance on WWE Raw in months Monday night when he rushed to the aid of CM Punk and Jey Uso.
The OTC took out both Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed following the main event in which CM Punk outlasted Breakker to win a World Heavyweight Championship No. 1 Contender's Gauntlet Match.
Breakker and Reed were orchestrating a post match assault on both Punk and Jey Uso, when Roman's music hit and the roof blew off of the Legacy Arena in Birmingham. Reigns took out Bronson with a Superman Punch before landing a massive spear on Breakker, who had just wrestled start to finish in the five-man gauntlet match.
This was the Tribal Chief's first appearance on television since the Raw after WrestleMania 41 when he was taken out by Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker on the very first night of their alliance together under the guidance of Paul Heyman.
Punk was also a victim that night in Las Vegas, a mere 48 hours both Roman and himself were betrayed by Rollins's new Oracle Paul Heyman during the night one main event of WrestleMania.
Reigns' return ahead of SummerSlam had been heavily rumored as of late. He appears to be heading toward a match against Bron Breakker, or perhaps a tag match involving Bronson Reed and Jey Uso as well, but nothing has been made official on that front.
We do know that CM Punk will now face Gunther for the World Heavyweight Champion at the 'Biggest Party of the Summer.' The third title match that was made official on Monday night's episode of Raw.
Current WWE SummerSlam Card:
John Cena (c) vs. Cody Rhodes for the WWE Championship
Gunther (c) vs. CM Punk for the World Heavyweight Championship
Naomi (c) vs. IYO SKY vs. Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship
Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Jade Cargill for the WWE Women's Championship
Becky Lynch (c) vs. Lyra Valkyria for the Women's Intercontinental Championship
Randy Orton & Jelly Roll vs. Drew McIntyre & Logan Paul
