WWE NXT Ratings (10/15/24): NXT Sees Steep Drop In Viewership This Week
This week's episode of WWE NXT suffered a steep drop in viewership compared to the last two weeks on the CW Network.
According to PWTorch, this week's NXT (10/15) averaged 639,000 viewers. That number is a 235,000 viewer drop compared to last week and a 256,000 viewer drop compared to two weeks ago. Both of the previous weeks were shows that took place on the road in St. Louis and Chicago, respectively, to launch the brand on the CW.
Both the Chicago and St. Louis NXT shows were stacked with main roster talent that weren't present on the show this week. The Chicago show featured CM Punk in a referee role for the main event championship match between Trick Williams and Ethan Page. Randy Orton headlined the St. Louis show against Je'Von Evans.
This week's episode of NXT featured a triple threat number one contender match between Evans, Page, and Wes Lee. Page won the match and will face Trick Williams for the NXT Championship at Halloween Havoc in a Devils Playground Match.
The show also featured Tony D'Angelo celebrating his NXT North American Championship win over Oba Femi. Femi confronted D'Angelo during the celebration and the rematch between the two was officially made for Halloween Havoc. Both men will square off in a Tables, Ladders, and Scares Match.
NXT and Nascar will partner on a major crossover next on the show. Championship Nascar driver, Cole Custer, will appear live.