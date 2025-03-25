Major AEW TV Special Discussed By Warner Bros. Discovery For Stanley Cup Playoffs
AEW has seen some of their programming shift times recently due to the NBA All Star Weekend and the NCAA Men's March Madness tournament.
The next major piece of sports programming on WBD networks will begin in April with the NHL's Stanley Cup Playoffs, culminating with the airing of the Stanley Cup final on TNT.
According to Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men and Beyond The Bell podcasts, the network is having conversations about what this will mean for AEW programming.
On this week's Beyond The Bell show, Zarian brought up discussions he has heard concerning a possible "major" AEW TV special.
“Spoke to someone a couple weeks ago, and they were telling me that these are experiments that Warner is willing to try,” Zarian said. “College basketball takes precedence, the NBA All Star weekend takes precedence. Rather than canceling the show, let’s put it on a different time slot and see if we could do something with it, maybe you’re going to attract different types of fans. We have another opportunity for this during the Stanley Cup, during the NHL Playoffs. So listen, anything could change here.
“I heard from two sides, from Warner, that during the Stanley Cup, there’s going to be an opportunity to do something very big. The way that it was presented to me is that it is a possibility of a four-hour special happening, or multi-hour. The idea is still soft. It could be just Dynamite on and then followed by a Collision, so a four-hour block.”
This would not be the first time that AEW programming has aired in blocks. When Rampage was still part of the AEW stable, they aired the show after Dynamite on occasion. Additionally, Battle of the Belts has aired following Collision.
"They are looking to do these more to see if they can do a large block of programming and make it feel special for TV. A pay-per-view level special for television," Zarian said.
