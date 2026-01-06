Becky Lynch Defeats Maxxine Dupri To Win Back Women's Intercontinental Championship

The Man is once again the Women's Intercontinental Champion.

After weeks of protesting her loss to Maxxine Dupri at Madison Square Garden back in November, Becky Lynch received her rematch Monday night on the Raw on Netflix anniversary show in Brooklyn, New York.

Unlike their previous match-up, which saw Dupri shock the world to claim the first singles title of her career, there was no AJ Lee distraction and referee Jessika Carr (whom Lynch has had issues with for months) was not there to officiate. And with no excuses this time around, Becky came through to become the first-ever two-time Women's Intercontinental Champion.

Becky gets the WIN! 🏆 @BeckyLynchWWE is now a 2x Women's Intercontinental Champion! pic.twitter.com/T2bMrlWeCv — WWE (@WWE) January 6, 2026

Maxxine utilized her recent dungeon training during the match to focus much of her offense on the lower extremities of The Man, and she attempted her ankle lock submission on numerous occasions. Dupri went to the well one too many times, however, and Lynch was able to pull off a sneaky counter to steal back her title.

After Becky unsuccessfully attempted her own Dis-arm-her submission hold, Maxxine picked Becky's foot and again applied the ankle lock, but her positioning cost her.

Lynch noticed that Dupri was lying on her back, and instead of grabbing the rope to break the hold, she arched herself backward to leverage a pinning attempt. It was only after she noticed that the referee was focused on Maxxine's shoulders that Becky grabbed the rope to help keep Dupri down for the three-count.

Maxxine Dupri earned her place in the WWE Women's Division

Dupri's run as the Women's Intercontinental Champion came to an end after just 50 days. She had one successful defense against Ivy Nile on the December 15 edition of WWE Raw, but simply holding the title in the first place was a massive step forward in her career.

Maxxine has made tremendous strides in the ring over the past year, and her recent promo work has exuded her newfound confidence.

She's only wrestled in 54 matches since joining WWE over three years ago, and there's little doubt that her work ethic will carry her to more championship opportunities in the future.

