Becky Lynch Defeats Maxxine Dupri To Win Back Women's Intercontinental Championship
The Man is once again the Women's Intercontinental Champion.
After weeks of protesting her loss to Maxxine Dupri at Madison Square Garden back in November, Becky Lynch received her rematch Monday night on the Raw on Netflix anniversary show in Brooklyn, New York.
Unlike their previous match-up, which saw Dupri shock the world to claim the first singles title of her career, there was no AJ Lee distraction and referee Jessika Carr (whom Lynch has had issues with for months) was not there to officiate. And with no excuses this time around, Becky came through to become the first-ever two-time Women's Intercontinental Champion.
Maxxine utilized her recent dungeon training during the match to focus much of her offense on the lower extremities of The Man, and she attempted her ankle lock submission on numerous occasions. Dupri went to the well one too many times, however, and Lynch was able to pull off a sneaky counter to steal back her title.
After Becky unsuccessfully attempted her own Dis-arm-her submission hold, Maxxine picked Becky's foot and again applied the ankle lock, but her positioning cost her.
Lynch noticed that Dupri was lying on her back, and instead of grabbing the rope to break the hold, she arched herself backward to leverage a pinning attempt. It was only after she noticed that the referee was focused on Maxxine's shoulders that Becky grabbed the rope to help keep Dupri down for the three-count.
Maxxine Dupri earned her place in the WWE Women's Division
Dupri's run as the Women's Intercontinental Champion came to an end after just 50 days. She had one successful defense against Ivy Nile on the December 15 edition of WWE Raw, but simply holding the title in the first place was a massive step forward in her career.
Maxxine has made tremendous strides in the ring over the past year, and her recent promo work has exuded her newfound confidence.
She's only wrestled in 54 matches since joining WWE over three years ago, and there's little doubt that her work ethic will carry her to more championship opportunities in the future.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Rhea Ripley & Iyo Sky Win WWE Women's Tag Team Championship
Major Update On Chris Jericho's Rumored Return Ahead Of WWE Raw
WWE SmackDown Superstar Reportedly Set To Depart Company
Rick Ucchino is the Assistant Editor & Content Coordinator for The Takedown on SI. He also works full-time for 700WLW Radio in Cincinnati, Ohio as a local news and sports anchor, in addition to his time covering the Cincinnati Bengals for Sirius XM. Rick has been on the professional wrestling beat since 2019, having provided coverage for a number of outlets, including Fightful, SB Nation’s Cageside Seats and the Bleav Podcast Network. With an educational background in theater, creative writing and journalism, Rick focuses primarily on the storytelling aspect of pro wrestling, but he’s no stranger to the squared circle himself. He had the privilege of training with former WWE & WCW cruiserweight Jimmy Wang Yang for nearly two years and retired early due to back issues with a perfect 1-0 record in singles competition. Rick is a married father of two incredibly adorable children, who are budding pro wrestling fans themselves. Much to the chagrin of their mother. You can reach Rick at rwucchino@gmail.com