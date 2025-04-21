WWE Raw After WrestleMania Preview (4/21/25): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
There is now a dark and ominous cloud hanging over WWE.
John Cena did exactly what he set out to do at WrestleMania 41 and that's take the WWE Championship away from Cody Rhodes. With the help of rapper Travis Scott, Cena won his record-breaking 17th World Championship and the clock is now ticking down until he carries the company's top prize into retirement with him.
After 'fielding' questions from members of the media Sunday night at the WrestleMania 41 Post Show, Cena revealed that he will be on Raw tonight. Furthermore he said that fans expect to find out how he plans to ruin professional wrestling.
The American Nightmare left Allegiant Stadium Sunday night without uttering a word. Will Cody Rhodes be ready to talk about his loss to Cena tonight? Is he still in Las Vegas? We'll all find out soon enough.
While there are currently no matches announced for the card, Netflix is advertising appearances by the new World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso and the man he beat for the title in Gunther. Plus Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan and Lyra 'Two Belts' Valkyria are expected to be on the show as well.
If the reigning Women's Intercontinental Champion is set to appear on Netflix, then it stands to reason that her new tag team partner Becky Lynch will be by her side.
The Man made her triumphant return to WWE Sunday night and helped Valkyria capture the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships from The Judgement Day. Lynch has declared that she's back full-time and ready to write the next chapter in her already accomplished career.
The fallout from WrestleMania is expected to come hard and fast tonight on Netflex. Chief Content Officer Paul 'Triple H' Levesque is fully aware of the expectations that surround the Raw after WrestleMania and he's warned people to get ready for a wild ride. The off-season is officially over. It's time to buckle up as we travel down the road to WrestleMania 42 next year in New Orleans.
Here's everything we currently know about The Raw after WrestleMania. Check back for more updates.
How to Watch WWE Raw Tonight:
Streaming: Netflix is the exclusive home to Monday Night Raw
Special WWE Raw Start Time:
Time: 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT
WWE Raw Location:
Location: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada