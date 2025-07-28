Full WWE SummerSlam 2025 Match Card and Results
WWE's proclaimed "Biggest Party of the Summer" is just a few days away and for the first time ever, it will be a two-night affair. SummerSlam will begin on Saturday, Aug. 2, and conclude Sunday, Aug. 3, wrapping up a two-day spectacle that the company hopes will rival WrestleMania in terms of significance.
This all seems fitting, considering the Triple H-creative era began at SummerSlam 2022. That show was considered to be excellent. The 2023 and 2024 editions were also received positively.
So there's a lot riding on SummerSlam in 2025 for the WWE. WrestleMania 41 wasn't as universally praised as the company had hoped, so there's pressure for the next "Big Four" show to truly deliver.
On paper, things are looking very entertaining. So let's break down the SummerSlam 2025 card.
Full Match Card and Schedule: WWE SummerSlam 2025
WWE SummerSlam 2025 Results
We will update SummerSlam results on each night of the show.
How to Watch SummerSlam 2025
Viewers in the U.S. can watch SummerSlam on Peacock. International viewers can watch on Netflix. SummerSlam will broadcast live from New Jersey on Saturday, Aug. 2, and Sunday, Aug. 3, beginning at 6 p.m. ET.
SummerSlam Rumors
It has been reported that WWE's original plan was for both Uso and Reigns to have featured one-on-one matches, but those plans were scrapped as the company opted for a tag team contest.
Also related to tag teams, Flair and Bliss will reportedly be an odd-couple pairing for the foreseeable future after original plans were for the two to be feuding with one another.
While it appears that Rollins has a legitimate injury, the fact that no one in the company can stop talking about it has led to speculation that this is all a part of the storyline. No one knows for sure.
It seems like Cena vs. Rhodes will close night two of SummerSlam, with Gunter vs. CM Punk closing night one.