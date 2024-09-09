WWE Raw LIVE Results (9/9): Hell in a Cell Match Made Official for Bad Blood!
The season premiere of WWE Raw is live tonight at the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.
Joe Tessitore and Wade Barrett once again open the show with a live mic, this time at ring side. They run down tonight's line-up and fire up the Calgary crowd before pitching it to a video package recapping the Wyatt Sicks and American Made rivalry.
The Wyatt Sicks def. American Made in a Street Fight
Nikki Cross wrestled in her first match since last November and was very eager to dive into the toys allowed for this contest. She wrapped a trash can around Ivy Nile's head and cracked it a few good times with a kendo stick.
Erick Rowan was a stand out in the match as he completely manhandled several members of American Made. He was put through a table early on and buried underneath the debris, but erupted from the wreckage to begin hammering on his opponents with part of the barricade wall.
American Made was able to gain the upper hand and appeared to have the match won, but Nikki Cross would emerge to hit Chad Gable with a German suplex. Uncle Howdy would then help clear the ring as Dexter Lumis hit a top rope splash on Gable for the win.
Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Heavyweight Championship made official for Bad Blood
After Morgan and Rhea were announced for Bad Blood, Finn Balor made his way to the ring. He called out Damian Priest and challenged him to a match that same night. Priest quickly accepted before he was surrounded by the rest of Judgment Day.
Rhea Ripley attempted to save Priest from the 4-on-1 beat down, but she was still hobbled from the knee injury she suffered last week on Raw. Liv Morgan attacked Ripley from behind as Mami began to beat on Dom with her crutch.
Liv went to return the favor inside the ring but Damian shielded Rhea and took several shots to the back with Rhea's crutch. Dom then got in on the action by lashing Priest across the ribs as the other members of Judgment Day held him down. Jey Uso would then hit the ring with a steal chair to run everyone off.
Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill def. the Unholy Union to retain the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships
Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair proved their win at Bash in Berlin was no fluke. The E-S-T and the Storm handled their business against the Unholy Union after delivering their unique double team finisher on Alba Fyre for a 3-count.
This was another solid match between these two teams, who have proven to have really good chemistry with another. A bit of a shorter match than folks may have expected, but the action still delivered. Belair's hot tag was particularly good this evening.
Bianca and Jade would later see Damage CTRL backstage. IYO SKY congratulated them on their win but said not to get used to holding the tag team titles.
GUNTHER says Goldberg is better than Bret Hart, declines another challenge from Sami Zayn
GUNTHER spoiled Bret Hart's return to Calgary. The World Heavyweight Champion interrupted an in-ring segment with the WWE Hall of Famer and sarcastically confessed his admiration for the Hitman. Calling him his second all-time favorite behind Bill Goldberg.
Absolutely brutal line for anyone who is familiar with Hart's disdain for his fellow Hall of Famer.
Sami Zayn would soon make his way to a ring wearing a Johnny Gaudreau jersey. A first classic gesture to honor the tragically late, great NHL player. WWE would later have Jackie Redmond give another touching tribute to both 'Johnny Hockey' and his brother who were recently killed in a drunk driving incident.
The native Canadian got a huge reaction from the Calgary crowd and once again challenged GUNTHER to a match for his World Heavyweight Championship. The Ring General again declined. Bret Hart calls him a coward as he walked up the ramp.
Taking issue with that comment, GUNTHER walked back toward the ring in a threatening manner. He was cut off by Sami and the pair began to brawl.
Dominik Mysterio def. Dragon Lee... with help... shocker...
Dirty Dom Dom got a big win over the talented Dragon Lee, thanks in large part to his Judgment Day compatriots.
Dragon had Dominik in a bad way after hitting a stomp off the top rope, but JD McDonagh slipped Dom's foot on the rope to break up the ref's count.
The referee was then distracted by a fight that broke out between Judgment Day and LWO on the outside. Liv Morgan then slid in the ring and hit a chop block on Dragon Lee, who fell into the middle rope. Dominik then hit a 619 and a frog splash for the win.
Natalya returns to WWE to help Zelina Vega and Lyra Valkyria def. Pure Fusion Collective
Natalya is officially back in WWE.
It wasn't surprising at all to see Nattie unveiled as the mystery partner for Lyra Valkyria and Zelina Vega. She was heavily speculated to be appearing on this week given Raw's location and her uncle Bret already being announced for the show. Still, she received a hometown hero's welcome.
There was a really cool sequence in the closing moments of this one. As Natalya locked Zoey Stark in the Sharpshooter, Shayna Baszler and Sonya Deville would hit the ring to attempt the save. They were both intercepted by Vega and Valkyria who rolled them into a Boston Crab and Half Boston Crab respectively.
Having no other choice, Stark tapped to give team Natalya the win. Nattie would later share a hug with her uncle Bret backstage.
Adam Pearce announces Drew McIntyre will face CM Punk at Bad Blood... inside Hell in a Cell!
Drew McIntyre hit the ring to address his brutal assault on CM Punk that resulted in the Best in the World being stretchered out of the arena last week.
He welcomed the crowd's CM Punk chants tonight. Saying they are now done in his memory. McIntyre claimed to ended Punk's career and he was now ready to move on to other business. That business involved his good friend Wade Barrett.
McIntyre told Barrett that he was disappointed that he stepped in last week to try and stop his assault on Punk. He had even more bad news for Wade, insinuating that if he ever got in the Scottish Warrior's way again, it would end very badly for Raw's color analyst.
The two would stare down briefly, before GM Adam Pearce came down to the ring. Pearce told McIntyre that he spoke with Punk and he informed the former World Champ that his career is not over. His rivalry with McIntyre is not over either. The two will meet one more time at Bad Blood... inside HELL IN A CELL!
