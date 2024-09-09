WWE Raw LIVE Results (9/9): Jey Uso, Braun Strowman, Ilja Dragunov & Pete Dunne Battle for Shot at IC Title
Who will earn an opportunity to face Bron Breakker for the Intercontinental Championship?
Raw is live tonight at the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. It's the start of WWE week as Monday Night Raw holds its season premiere on the USA network, starting at 8 p.m. ET.
The first hour of tonight's show is being presented commercial free. Check back often for match-by-match results!
Here's what's on tap for tonight's Monday Night Raw:
- Appearance by WWE Hall of Famer Bret "The Hitman" Hart
- Drew McIntyre will address last week's attack on CM Punk
- Dominik Mysterio vs. Dragon Lee
- 8-Person Street Fight: Wyatt Sicks vs. American Made
- Zelina Vega, Lyra Valkyria & a Mystery Partner vs. Pure Fusion Collective
- WWE Intercontinental Title No. 1 Contenders Match: Jey Uso vs. Pete Dunne vs. Ilja Dragunov vs. Braun Strowman
- WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles: Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill (c) vs. Unholy Union
