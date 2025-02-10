WWE Raw on Netflix Preview (2/10/25): Start Time, How to Watch, Match Card, Live Stream & More
Monday Night Raw rolls into the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee tonight as the build to WWE Elimination Chamber continues.
CM Punk qualified for the Men's Elimination Chamber Match a week ago when he beat Sami Zayn. The self proclaimed 'Best in the World' will be in the Music City tonight to address the Raw crowd and perhaps the actions of Kevin Owens after the main event came to a close.
Sami Zayn suffered spinal compression and nerve damage as a result of Owens giving him a package piledriver. Will Punk be able to stay focused on earning his shot at a World Championship at WrestleMania 41 or will he have something else he needs to get off his chest?
Meantime, the Phenomenal AJ Styles now calls the Red Brand home and he'll make his Raw debut later this evening.
John Cena and Drew McIntyre have already earned the right to join CM Punk in Toronto and another ticket will be punched tonight after Rey Mysterio and Logan Paul meet in an Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match.
The Women's Elimination Chamber Match is also shaping up to be quite the star-studded affair with Liv Morgan, Bianca Belair, and Alexa Bliss having already qualified and we'll find out later if it will be Bayley or WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria who will secure the next highly coveted spot inside the chamber.
That's not all for the Women's Division as Dakota Kai returns to the ring after being hurt a couple weeks ago. She'll team with IYO SKY as Damage CTRL seeks a measure of revenge against The Judgement Day. Here is everything we know about tonight's episode of Raw on Netflix in Nashville:
Men's Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match
Rey Mysterio and Logan Paul are no strangers to one another. It was Crown Jewel 2023 where Paul used a pair of brass knuckles to knock out the WWE Hall of Famer and steal the Men's United States Championship. Tonight these old rivals will meet again, this time with a spot inside the Elimination Chamber on the line.
Women's Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match
Bayley has a busy week ahead of her. She'll face Cora Jade one-on-one tomorrow night on NXT, play in the NBA Celebrity All-Star Game on Friday, and then square off with Giulia and Roxanne Perez in a triple threat match Saturday for the NXT Women's Championship at Vengeance Day. First, she'll look to get off on the right foot tonight by qualifying for the Elimination Chamber against Lyra Valkyria.
Damage CTRL vs. Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez
IYO SKY was screwed out of qualifying for the Elimination Chamber last week when Rhea Ripley inadvertently got her disqualified against Liv Morgan. There is some good news for the Genius of the Sky as Dakota Kai has now been cleared for action and she'll be in Nashville tonight. Damage CTRL reunites to take on Morgan & her big bodyguard Raquel Rodriguez in a women's tag team match.
How to Watch WWE Raw Tonight:
Streaming: Netflix is the exclusive home to Monday Night Raw
WWE Raw Start Time:
Time: 8 p.m.ET / 5 p.m. PT
WWE Raw Location:
Location: Bridgestone Area, Nashville, Tennessee