WWE Elimination Chamber: Date, Start Time, How To Watch, Match Card & More
There's still hope for 12 WWE Superstars that they'll be able to punch their tickets to WrestleMania 41, but to make those dreams a reality, they'll have to survive the Elimination Chamber.
The annual 'Road to WrestleMania' event will emanate from the Rogers Centre next month in Toronto, Canada.
Charlotte Flair and Jey Uso have already earned World Title opportunities by winning their respective Royal Rumble Matches, which means the only other way to get a shot at one of the top WWE Championships in Las Vegas is by being the last man or woman standing inside the Elimination Chamber.
Will John Cena's last WrestleMania match be in the main event? Moments after his stunning second-place finish in the Royal Rumble, Cena issued a statement during the post-show press conference and declared his entry into the Men's Elimination Chamber Match.
"For the first time I confidently say, I’m gonna win a 17th championship. So I’m announcing tonight that I will compete in the Elimination Chamber, and I’m saying that because after 23 years of loyal service to this company, I feel that opportunity is earned."- John Cena
CM Punk has since qualified for the match by defeating Sami Zayn, leaving four spots open. Liv Morgan was able to qualify for the women's match thanks to a DQ win over IYO SKY.
Here is currently everything we know about Elimination Chamber in Toronto:
When is Elimination Chamber?
Date: Saturday, March 1, 2025
Elimination Chamber start time:
Time: 7 pm EST / 4 pm PST
Where is Elimination Chamber?
Location: Rogers Centre, Toronto, Canada
How To Watch Elimination Chamber:
Streaming: Exclusively in the United States on Peacock and internationally on Netflix.
Match Card (Announced):
Men's Elimination Chamber Match - Winner Earns World Title Match at WrestleMania 41
- John Cena and CM Punk have qualified/declared for the match thus far. Four spots remain open.
Women's Elimination Chamber Match - Winner Earns World Title Match at WrestleMania 41
- Only Liv Morgan has qualified for the match thus far. Five spots remain open.