WWE Raw On Netflix Preview (6/2/25): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
With just days remaining before WWE Money in the Bank takes over the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, Monday Night Raw has one final stop along the way in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Close to 10,000 members of the WWE Universe are expected to cram inside the BOK Center tonight to watch the final two qualifying triple threat matches for the both the men's and women's division.
CM Punk is desperate to get his hands on Seth Rollins and he was able to get just a measure of revenge last week. Punk pulled a fast one on The Visionary's new alliance when he snuck in the back side of the ring and dropped his long-time rival with a GTS, mere moments after Rollins had punched his ticket for Money in the Bank.
The self-proclaimed 'Best in the World' must be salivating at the thought of not only screwing Rollins out a guaranteed World Title shot, but grabbing the briefcase himself and taking a massive step toward accomplishing his own championship aspirations. If anyone knows the value of that briefcase, it's two-time winner CM Punk.
Punk will get his opportunity to secure a spot in the annual men's ladder match tonight when he faces off against the phenomenal AJ Styles and El Grande Americano.
Liv Morgan made her return to Raw a week ago and her comeback could not have gotten off to a worse start. Finn Balor's attempts to bring Roxanne Perez into the Judgment Day has caused nothing but drama, and while Finn appears to be enjoying every moment of it, Liv now finds herself at odds with both Dirty Dom and her tag team partner Raquel Rodriguez.
The Judgment Day needs to refocus, and fast, as Morgan has an opportunity to join The Prodigy in the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder match. The former Women's World Champion with face Ivy Nile and Raw newcomer Stephanie Vaquer in triple threat match later tonight.
World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso is also being advertised for the show, as is the former champion and the next challenger for the title in Gunther. Women's Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria, Becky Lynch and Rhea Ripley are all expected to be in Tulsa tonight as well, with Money in the Bank coming up this Saturday night.
Here's everything we currently know about tonight's big go-home edition of Monday Night Raw. More matches are likely to be added to the card throughout the day, so be sure to check back for updates.
Men's Money in the Bank Triple Threat Qualifying Match
CM Punk is hellbent on getting his revenge against Seth Rollins, Paul Heyman and the rest of their new alliance. The self-proclaimed 'Best in the World' made it perfectly clear last Monday night on Raw that he will not let what happened to him at Saturday Night's Main Event be the end of things.
Moments after The Visionary qualified for Money in the Bank, Punk emerged to drop him with a GTS before fleeing into the crowd. Punk now has the opportunity to make sure Rollins doesn't win MITB, by qualifying for the match himself. He'll take on AJ Styles and El Grande Americano tonight in Tulsa.
Women's Money in the Bank Triple Threat Qualifying Match
Last Monday night was not exactly the triumphant return to Raw that Liv Morgan was anticipating. Finn Balor's apparent attempts to drive a wedge between Liv and Dirty Dom appears to be working, while subsequent infighting within the Judgement Day cost Morgan her match against Kairi Sane.
Everyone will need to get on the same page night as Liv has an opportunity to qualify for the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match when she faces Ivy Nile and the newest member of the Raw Women's roster, former NXT Women's Champion Stephanie Vaquer.
How to Watch WWE Raw Tonight:
Streaming: Netflix is the exclusive home to Monday Night Raw
WWE Raw Start Time:
Time: 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT
WWE Raw Location:
Location: BOK Center, Tulsa, Oklahoma