How To Watch WWE Money In The Bank 2025: Date, Start Time, Match Card, Location & Live Stream
All of the World Champions in WWE will soon need to have eyes in the back of their head.
WWE Money in the Bank is set for Saturday, June 7 at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, California. Six men and six women will have the chance to scratch, claw and climb their way to a guaranteed World Title Match whenever they so choose.
Nearly two decades after Edge, AEW's Adam Copeland, provided the ultimate Money in the Bank blueprint by cashing in on a bloodied up John Cena at WWE Revolution, those contracts have been utilized by numerous Superstars to launch themselves into a new stratosphere in their pro wrestling careers.
CM Punk, Seth Rollins, Big E, Carmella, Liv Morgan and IYO SKY all captured their first World Titles in WWE after winning Money in the Bank. Who could be next?
Alexa Bliss knows just how valuable that contract can be to a person's career. Little Miss Bliss won the 2018 women's ladder match and then successfully cashed-in on Nia Jax that same night to become the Raw Women's Champion. Bliss is back in the mix this year, alongside Rhea Ripley and Roxanne Perez.
Solo Sikoa is currently the only competitor who has qualified for the men's ladder match this year. The former Tribal Chief of the Bloodline defeated Rey Fenix and Jimmy Uso, thanks to an assist from JC Mateo, in a triple threat qualifier on SmackDown to secure his spot.
Money in the Bank Triple Threat Qualifying Matches are set to continue this week on Friday Night SmackDown. On the women's side of things, 14-Time World Champion Charlotte Flair will take on Women's United States Champion Zelina Vega and Blue Brand newcomer Giulia.
Shinsuke Nakamura, LA Knight and Aleister Black will also compete Friday to see who will join Sikoa in the men's match this year.
No other matches or programs have been announced at this time. Here's everything we currently know about WWE Money in the Bank. Check back often for updates to the card.
WWE Money in the Bank date:
Date: Saturday, June 7, 2025
WWE Money in the Bank start time:
Time: 7 p.m. EST / 4 p.m. PST
WWE Money in the Bank location:
Location: Intuit Dome, Los Angeles, California
How To Watch WWE Money in the Bank:
Streaming: Exclusively in the United States on Peacock and internationally on Netflix.
Match Card (Announced):
2025 Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Solo Sikoa vs. TBD vs. TBD vs. TBD vs. TBD vs. TBD
2025 Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Alexa Bliss vs. Roxanne Perez vs. Rhea Ripley vs. TBD vs. TBD vs. TBD
Check back often for card updates.
Takedown Discussions: Who are the top candidates to win the Men's & Women's MITB Contracts?
Make sure to check out The Takedown on SI YouTube channel for one-on-one interviews with pro wrestling stars across all promotions, talk shows and more. Don't forget to leave a comment on who you think will win MITB and please hit that subscribe button.
The Latest On WWE Money In The Bank
Alexa Bliss & Solo Sikoa Qualify For WWE Money In The Bank On Friday Night SmackDown
Roxanne Perez Qualifies For WWE Money In The Bank On Monday Night Raw
Takedown Discussions: Which WWE Superstars Could Win 2025 Money In The Bank Briefcases?