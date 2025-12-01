WWE Raw On Netflix Preview [12/1/25]: Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

There's one major question on the collective minds of WWE fans coming out of Survivor Series: WarGames this past Saturday night — who was that masked man?

A mysterious ally to Team Vision scaled the cage to deliver a super kick and a stomp to World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk, thus handing the WarGames victory to Bron Breakker on a silver plater.

The Unpredictable Badass cut Punk in half with a running spear and pinned him in front of the 46,000 plus people who had gathered inside of San Diego's Petco Park.

With WrestleMania season just around the corner, what does Saturday's win mean for The Vision moving forward? How does CM Punk bounce back from the loss, and how long will we have to wait to find out the identity of the man dressed in all black? We know it wasn't Seth Rollins, as his move set would lead you to believe. Perhaps we'll find out who it was later tonight.

WWE Raw stops off in Glendale, Arizona where we are expecting to hear from the new Men's Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio.

Dirty Dom won his title back from John Cena Saturday night, thanks in large part to Liv Morgan. The former Women's World Champion returned from injury early to blast The 'Greatest of All-Time' below the belt and help her Daddy Dom become a double champion once again.

Speaking of John Cena, he now has just one appearance left in his Hall of Fame career. His final match will take place at Saturday Night's Main Event on December 13 and the tournament to determine his final opponent will continue tonight.

The two semifinal matches with feature Gunther battling Solo Sikoa, and LA Knight taking on Jey Uso. Plus, the World Tag Team Championships will be on the line when AJ Styles and Dragon Lee face Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston of The New.

Fresh off her victory of Nikki Bella, Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer is expected to be on the show, as is Becky Lynch. The Man will likely be in a foul mood after referee Jessika Carr falsely claimed she tapped out in the Women's WarGames Match on Saturday.

THERE IS AN OFFICIATING PROBLEM WITHIN THE WWE!!! EVERYONE KNOWS THIS!!! — Rebecca Quin (@BeckyLynchWWE) November 30, 2025

Here's everything we currently know about tonight's episode of Raw. Check back for updates as more matches and segments are announced throughout the day.

The 'Last Time is Now' Semifinal Match: Gunther vs. Solo Sikoa

Gunther has been the odds-on favorite to win the entire tournament from the moment that Raw GM Adam Pearce pulled his name from the tumbler. The former World Heavyweight Champion received tough challenges from Je'Von Evans and Carmelo Hayes in his first two matches, but emerged victorious in both battles. Next up is Solo Sikoa, who defeated Dolph Ziggler and Penta to earn the opportunity to fight The Ring General.

The 'Last Time is Now' Semifinal Match: LA Knight vs. Jey Uso

LA Knight & Jey Uso | WWE

For the first time all tournament, LA Knight knows who he'll be facing before the bell rings. The Megastar knocked off Zack Ryder and The Miz to earn his way into the semifinals, and now he'll face off against former World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso. These two men have had their issues with one another throughout much of the fall. They'll go one-on-one tonight with a shot to retire John Cena on the line.

World Tag Team Championship Match: AJ Styles & Dragon Lee vs. The New Day

AJ Styles & Dragon Lee vs. The New Day | WWE

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods have been mourning the death of the Raw tag team division ever since they lost their World Tag Team Titles to The Judgment Day back in June. The New Day have been pleading with Raw GM Adam Pearce for an opportunity to win, what would be, their 14th career tag team champion together, and he's finally agreed to give them a shot at dethroning AJ Styles and Dragon Lee tonight in Glendale.

How to Watch WWE Raw tonight:

Streaming: Netflix is the exclusive home to WWE Raw

WWE Raw Time:

Time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT

WWE Raw Location:

Location: Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale, Arizona

WWE Raw Card:

