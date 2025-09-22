WWE Raw On Netflix Preview (9/22/25): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
With Wrestlepalooza now in the rearview mirror, the WWE train keeps rolling right along as Monday Night Raw goes live tonight from the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana.
Crown Jewel is less than three weeks away, and it was announced over the weekend that WWE's four World Champions will battle each other in Perth, Australia to determine this year's Crown Jewel Champions. Which means that Stephanie Vaquer does not have much time to soak in the biggest win of her career.
La Primera defeated IYO SKY Saturday night in Indianapolis to become the new Women's World Champion and she's expected to be on Netflix tonight as she prepares for her upcoming showdown with the WWE Women's Champion.
While Vaquer has seemingly punched her ticket to Perth, her opponent is currently unknown. We should know who that will be by the end of SmackDown on Friday, as reigning WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton will defend her title against Nia Jax and Jade Cargill in a Triple Threat Match.
There's a great deal of history between the two men who will be facing each other for the Crown Jewel Championship on October, 11.
Cody Rhodes successfully retained the WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre at Wrestlepalooza, and now he gets the opportunity to face off against World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins. A man he owns three victories over since returning to WWE at WrestleMania 38, one of which was in a brutal Hell in a Cell Match.
The Visionary, meantime, still has some unfinished business with CM Punk after the self-proclaimed 'Best in the World' and his wife, AJ Lee, emerged victorious over Rollins and Becky Lynch at Wrestlepalooza.
Lee looked as good in the ring as she did prior to her retirement 10 years ago and realistically could now be in line for her first championship opportunity since 2014.
AJ forced the reigning Women's Intercontinental Champion to tap out to the Black Widow on Saturday. Surely Raw General Manager Adam Pearce will take that into account when determining The Man's next challenger. After all, Lynch has not given up on a submission hold is six years.
Becky Lynch is being advertised for Monday night's show, as are Rhea Ripley, LA Knight and Jey Uso. Neither of those two men are likely to be in a great mood following The Usos' loss to Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed at Wrestlepalooza, with the Megastar as the special guest referee.
WWE has yet to book any matches or segments for this show. Check back for updates as those announcements start to roll out later today and don't forget about tonight's special start time. Here's everything we currently know about WWE Raw in Evansville.
How to Watch WWE Raw Tonight:
Streaming: Netflix is the exclusive home to Monday Night Raw
WWE Raw Start Time:
Time: 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT
WWE Raw Location:
Location: Ford Center, Evansville, Indiana
WWE Raw Card:
No matches or segments have been announced.
