Seth Rollins Gives Timeline For His WWE Return

WWE has not seen Seth Rollins in a wrestling ring since the Crown Jewel PLE earlier this fall.

At that event, Rollins wrestled Cody Rhodes at Crown Jewel in the champion vs. champion, WWE Crown Jewel Championship match main event. Rollins was victorious in the match and became the Men's Crown Jewel Champion, but it came at a price.

During the match, Rollins injured in shoulder during a high-risk, top rope, coast-to-coast headbutt on Rhodes. Rollins finished the match, but it was later revealed that he needed surgery to repair the injury.

Initially, Rollins said that he would have to miss six months of action because of the injury. On Wednesday, he provided a new update to his return timeline.

Seth Rollins working to return to WWE ahead of WrestleMania

During an appearance with Becky Lynch on the Something’s Burning podcast with Bert Kreischer, Rollins provided a detailed update on how his recovery is going. He also gave an updated timetable on his return to a WWE ring.

"Once I get this thing off (shoulder sling), which is in another month, then it'll be full vacation mode for a little while before I lock in and start training to get ready to come back. My guess is like 8-12 weeks of stop eating like an asshole." Seth Rollins

Rollins continued:

"Probably 12 weeks. We’ll be moving right into WrestleMania season, so I'm hoping around February after all the holiday stuff, I can start to be like, ‘Okay, lock in. No more BS.’" Seth Rollins

Prior to leaving WWE with the injury, Rollins was the WWE World Heavyweight Champion and the leader of The Vision faction on WWE Raw. His faction turned on him and was the storyline reason why he's out of the company.

Rollins vacated the world championship, which was then won by his arch-rival, CM Punk. Punk and Rollins have been feuding with one another since Punk returned to WWE in 2023, and the two were slated to face each other for the world championship before Rollins got injured.

Punk ended up defeating Jey Uso at the most recent Saturday Night's Main Event to become champion. He also won the title from Gunther at SummerSlam this year, but only held it for a few minutes before Rollins cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase to win the title.

