WWE Raw on Netflix Preview (3/31/25): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
WWE is closing out its massive 'Road to WrestleMania' European Tour is grand style.
Monday Night Raw will go live from The O2 Arena in London at a special 3 p.m. EST / 12 p.m. PST start time. WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and John Cena are set to meet face-to-face for the third consecutive week.
The 16-time World Champion has vowed to destroy professional wrestling as well know it by defeating the American Nightmare at WrestleMania 41 for the WWE Title and then taking it into retirement with him. Will tonight be the night that he finally explains his allegiance to The Rock? And why The Final Boss is okay with him sabotaging his company at the expense of Cody Rhodes?
The Women's World Championship is on the line as IYO SKY defends her title against Rhea Ripley. Bianca Belair has been assigned as the Special Guest Referee, meaning she'll have a major say over she faces at WrestleMania 41.
The World Heavyweight Champion will also be in action tonight as he faces Jimmy Uso in a non-title match, Logan Paul returns to Raw to call out AJ Styles and two big tag team matches are on the card as well.
Here's everything we know about tonight's episode of Raw from The O2 in London:
Women's World Championship Match
Rhea Ripley has one last opportunity to punch her ticket to WrestleMania 41. The Eradicator will face IYO SKY with the Women's World Title on the line, but there's a big catch. Bianca Belair has been assigned by Raw GM Adam Pearce to be the special guest referee. Will the E-S-T call it down the middle or could the No. 1 Contender potentially influence who she faces in Las Vegas?
Logan Paul calls out AJ Styles
There is no love lost between AJ Styles and Logan Paul. After a number of confrontations, the Maverick has promised to be in London tonight to call out the Phenomenal One. What Paul will say to Styles is anyone's guess, but it's a safe bet that the former WWE Champion won't hesitate to get physical if a line gets crossed.
Gunther vs. Jimmy Uso
The Ring General is set to defend his World Heavyweight Championship against 'Main Event' Jey Uso in just three weeks at WrestleMania 41, but he'll first have to deal with big brother Jimmy. The challenge was laid down a week ago on Raw by Big Jim, who left a big ole handprint across Gunther's face. It was a slap he may soon regret.
Bron Breakker & Penta vs. Finn Balor & Dominik Mysterio
They were opponents last week, but tonight they will be allies. The Judgment Day cost Penta a shot at becoming the Intercontinental Champion and he returned the favor by refusing to join the group and instead dole out some punishment with a steel chair. Penta will now team with Bron Breakker to take on Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio in London.
New Day will be in action
The New Day marched into Adam Pearce's office last week and demanded a shot at becoming World Tag Team Champions at WrestleMania 41. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods believe their career accolades have already earned them the opportunity, but Pearce is more of a 'what have you done for me lately' kind of guy. He's booked New Day against a mystery team later tonight.
How to Watch WWE Raw Tonight:
Streaming: Netflix is the exclusive home to Monday Night Raw
Special WWE Raw Start Time:
Time: 3 p.m. EST (12 p.m. PST)
WWE Raw Location:
Location: The O2 Arena, London, UK