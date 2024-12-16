WWE Raw Preview (12/16/24): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
We are still weeks away from the official starting point of the road to WrestleMania 41, but things are already heating up in WWE. On the heels of a white hot Saturday night on Long Island, Monday Night Raw invades the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.
The World Heavyweight Championship is still around the waist of Gunther after the Ring General concurred both Damian Priest and Finn Balor at Saturday Night's Main Event, but Balor has no time to dwell on the loss. He has a World Tag Team Title Match he needs to be prepared for as the Judgment Day squares off with the War Raiders.
Liv Morgan is still the Women's World Champion, but if it wasn't made abundantly clear over the weekend, Mami wants next. Does Rhea Ripley have a claim to one more rematch after she pinned Morgan at Survivor Series?
We know that CM Punk will be in Boston tonight to address recent comments made by Seth Rollins and Kofi Kingston returns home tonight as well. Let's not forget the Men's Intercontinental Championship is on the line and three new competitors are looking to move on in the Women's Intercontinental Championship Tournament.
Here is everything we know about tonight's edition of Monday Night Raw:
Match Card (Announced):
CM Punk will respond to Seth Rollins
Kofi Kingston is hoping his childhood home of Boston will be kinder to himself and Xavier Woods
Zoey Stark, Raquel Rodriguez & Kayden Carter meet in the opening round of the Women's Intercontinental Championship Tournament
Finn Balor & JD McDonagh defend their World Tag Team Championships against The War Raiders
Bron Breakker puts his Intercontinental Championship on the line against Ludwig Kaiser
What will CM Punk have to say to Seth Rollins?
Seth Rollins had plenty to saw about CM Punk on Raw in Witchita and the self-proclaimed 'Best in the World' has had a week to sit and stew on those comments. The voice of the voiceless has never been one to mince words and he'll surely have a lot to get off of his chest tonight in response to The Visionary. The only question is if CM Punk is coming to Boston tonight just to talk or is CM Punk looking for a fight?
The New Day will address the WWE Universe in Kofi Kingston's hometown of Boston
Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods are arguably the two most hated men in the world after they kicked Big E out of the New Day during their 10-year anniversary celebration. Last week the fine folks of Wichita, Kansas did not want to hear even the smallest bit of what Kofi and Woods had to say and thoroughly booed them out of the arena. Surely The New Day will have a better chance of their voices being heard in Kofi's hometown of Boston... right?
Women's Intercontinental Championship Tournament: Opening Round Triple Threat Match
Dakota Kai and Lyra Valkyria have already punched their ticket to the semi-finals of the Women's Intercontinental Championship tournament, now three more women are looking to do the same tonight on RAW. Zoey Stark of Pure Fusion Collective is set to battle the Judgment Day's Raquel Rodriguez and Kayden Carter in a triple threat opening round match-up. Who will be one step closer to making history?
WWE World Tag Team Championship Match
Finn Balor had a rough night at Saturday Night's Main Event as he came up short in his quest to become the new World Heavyweight Champion. He very quickly has to put the loss to Gunther behind him as he and JD McDonagh put their WWE World Tag Team Championships on the line tonight against The War Raiders. Erik and Ivar will need to watch out for the rest of Judgment Day as it was the interference of Dominik Mysterio and Carlito that cost them the titles a few weeks back.
WWE Intercontinental Championship Match
Ludwig Kaiser is out to prove that he's so much more than Gunther's "watch dog", as Bron Breakker referred to him last Monday night. The Intercontinental Champion claimed he's not worried at all about Kaiser, but now Bron will have to put his title where his mouth is as he defends the gold later this evening. Will Imperium hold both men's singles titles on Raw by the time the final bell rings or will the dogs be barking all night long in Boston?
How To Watch WWE Monday Night Raw
Time: 8pm EST (7pm CST)
TV Channel: USA Network
Streaming: Fubo TV, Peacock, YouTube TV, DirecTV, Hulu+ Live TV