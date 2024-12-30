Wrestling On FanNation

WWE Raw Preview (12/30/24): What Will Happen With CM Punk & Seth Rollins Under One Roof?

It's the final Monday Night Raw before WWE makes it's big move to Netflix and anything can happen with CM Punk and Seth Rollins under the same roof at the same time.

Rick Ucchino

CM Punk and Seth Rollins
CM Punk and Seth Rollins / WWE

Monday Night Raw says good-bye to 2024 and to the USA Network as WWE takes over the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas tonight.

It's the final show before the big Raw on Netflix premiere on January 6 next week. Both CM Punk and Seth Rollins are scheduled to be in the building at the same time, which means absolutely anything can happen. GM Adam Pearce may need a drink or two on stand by, especially considering he'll have more than just Punk and Rollins to deal with tonight.

The next chapter will be written in the ongoing rivalry between Damian Priest and the Judgment Day as the former World Champion teams with the new World Tag Team Champions to battle Finn Balor, JD McDonagh and Dominik Mysterio. And where Dom Dom goes, Women's World Champion Liv Morgan won't be far behind. What will be on her agenda this evening as she's one week out from defending her title against Rhea Ripley?

The Semi-Finals of the Women's Intercontinental Championship Tournament will go also down tonight, as will Chad Gable and Otis finally meeting in a one-on-one match.

Here's everything that's been announced for tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw:

Match Card (Announced):

CM Punk and Seth Rollins in the same place at the same time

Damian Priest and the War Raiders vs. The Judgment Day

Dakota Kai vs. Zoey Stark in the Women's Intercontinental Championship Semi-Finals

IYO SKY vs. Lyra Valkyria in the Women's Intercontinental Championship Semi-Finals

Otis vs. Chad Gable

CM Punk and Seth Rollins under one roof ahead of their Raw on Netflix showdown

CM Punk & Seth Rollins
CM Punk & Seth Rollins Under One Roof / WWE

We are just seven days away from the big Raw on Netflix premiere, which will be headlined in part by the long awaited showdown between CM Punk and Seth Rollins. Prior to this WrestleMania main event caliber match-up going down, both men will be inside the Toyota Center in Houston at the same time tonight. Anything this bound to happen with both men under one roof together.

Damian Priest teams with the World Tag Team Champions to battle Finn Balor, JD McDonagh & Dominik Mysterio

Damian Priest & War Raiders vs. Judgment Day
Damian Priest & War Raiders vs. Judgment Day / WWE

Damian Priest and the Judgment Day seemed destined to fight forever. His bad blood with Finn Balor cost him the World Heavyweight Championship, and in return, he helped the War Raiders capture the World Tag Team Championships from Balor and JD McDonagh. Add in Dominik Mysterio, whom no one seems to like outside of Liv Morgan, and there's a highly combustible six-man tag team match that's about to go down.

Women's Intercontinental Championship Semi-Final Matches

Women's IC Title Tournament Semi-Finals
Women's IC Title Tournament Semi-Finals / WWE

Two of these women will take another step toward making history as the Semi-Finals of the Women's Intercontinental Championship Tournament takes place tonight on RAW. Dakota Kai takes on Zoey Stark, while two former NXT Women's Champions battle it out on the other side of bracket in IYO SKY and Lyra Valkyria. Which two ladies will be able to punch their ticket to the Finals next week on the Raw on Nexflix premiere?

Can Chad Gable put the Alpha Academy behind him once and for all?

Otis vs. Chad Gable
Otis vs. Chad Gable / WWE

Chad Gable is looking to bury the Alpha Academy for good, but he'll have to go through his former 'No. 1 Guy' Otis to do it. After withstanding months of abuse from Master Gable, the big man is out to prove that he and the rest of the Alpha Academy don't need his expert tutelage in order to be winners. Will the student overcome the master? We'll find out tonight on Raw.

How To Watch WWE Raw Tonight:

Time: 8pm EST (7pm CST)

TV Channel: USA Network

Streaming: Fubo TV, Peacock, YouTube TV, DirecTV, Hulu+ Live TV

Published
Rick Ucchino
RICK UCCHINO

Rick Ucchino has been covering professional wrestling since 2019, but his broadcast career has spanned over 15 years. He can be heard every weekday morning on 700WLW radio in Cincinnati, OH. You can also read his work over on SI's Cincinnati Reds Talk. Follow Rick on X and Instagram: @RickUcchino

Home/WWE