WWE Raw Preview (12/30/24): What Will Happen With CM Punk & Seth Rollins Under One Roof?
Monday Night Raw says good-bye to 2024 and to the USA Network as WWE takes over the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas tonight.
It's the final show before the big Raw on Netflix premiere on January 6 next week. Both CM Punk and Seth Rollins are scheduled to be in the building at the same time, which means absolutely anything can happen. GM Adam Pearce may need a drink or two on stand by, especially considering he'll have more than just Punk and Rollins to deal with tonight.
The next chapter will be written in the ongoing rivalry between Damian Priest and the Judgment Day as the former World Champion teams with the new World Tag Team Champions to battle Finn Balor, JD McDonagh and Dominik Mysterio. And where Dom Dom goes, Women's World Champion Liv Morgan won't be far behind. What will be on her agenda this evening as she's one week out from defending her title against Rhea Ripley?
The Semi-Finals of the Women's Intercontinental Championship Tournament will go also down tonight, as will Chad Gable and Otis finally meeting in a one-on-one match.
Here's everything that's been announced for tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw:
Match Card (Announced):
CM Punk and Seth Rollins in the same place at the same time
Damian Priest and the War Raiders vs. The Judgment Day
Dakota Kai vs. Zoey Stark in the Women's Intercontinental Championship Semi-Finals
IYO SKY vs. Lyra Valkyria in the Women's Intercontinental Championship Semi-Finals
Otis vs. Chad Gable
CM Punk and Seth Rollins under one roof ahead of their Raw on Netflix showdown
We are just seven days away from the big Raw on Netflix premiere, which will be headlined in part by the long awaited showdown between CM Punk and Seth Rollins. Prior to this WrestleMania main event caliber match-up going down, both men will be inside the Toyota Center in Houston at the same time tonight. Anything this bound to happen with both men under one roof together.
Damian Priest teams with the World Tag Team Champions to battle Finn Balor, JD McDonagh & Dominik Mysterio
Damian Priest and the Judgment Day seemed destined to fight forever. His bad blood with Finn Balor cost him the World Heavyweight Championship, and in return, he helped the War Raiders capture the World Tag Team Championships from Balor and JD McDonagh. Add in Dominik Mysterio, whom no one seems to like outside of Liv Morgan, and there's a highly combustible six-man tag team match that's about to go down.
Women's Intercontinental Championship Semi-Final Matches
Two of these women will take another step toward making history as the Semi-Finals of the Women's Intercontinental Championship Tournament takes place tonight on RAW. Dakota Kai takes on Zoey Stark, while two former NXT Women's Champions battle it out on the other side of bracket in IYO SKY and Lyra Valkyria. Which two ladies will be able to punch their ticket to the Finals next week on the Raw on Nexflix premiere?
Can Chad Gable put the Alpha Academy behind him once and for all?
Chad Gable is looking to bury the Alpha Academy for good, but he'll have to go through his former 'No. 1 Guy' Otis to do it. After withstanding months of abuse from Master Gable, the big man is out to prove that he and the rest of the Alpha Academy don't need his expert tutelage in order to be winners. Will the student overcome the master? We'll find out tonight on Raw.
How To Watch WWE Raw Tonight:
Time: 8pm EST (7pm CST)
TV Channel: USA Network
Streaming: Fubo TV, Peacock, YouTube TV, DirecTV, Hulu+ Live TV