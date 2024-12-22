WWE Raw On Netflix: Date, Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
The Monday Night Raw on Netflix premiere is shaping up to be the single most significant episode in the show's nearly 32 year history.
WWE is pulling out all the stops to deliver a memorable night as its flagship program transitions away from traditional linear television and into hundreds of millions of homes across the globe on Netflix. And as the company embarks on a new journey, old scores need to be settled in the ring.
Solo Sikoa may be the one wearing the Ula Fala, but he didn't earn the right to have it draped around his neck. He'll get that opportunity when he meets The OTC Roman Reigns in Tribal Combat. It's 'mano a mano', anything goes. No outside interference from either Bloodline or Drew McIntyre, allegedly. Who will prove to be the last man standing and the true Head of the Table?
CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins was a WrestleMania main event match in the making last year, until the 'Best in the World' tore his triceps in the Royal Rumble. It's taken some time to circle back around, but these two men are firmly in each other's crosshairs once again. Their passionate hatred of each other has finally reached it's boiling point and they'll meet in Los Angeles for what's likely to be an all out war.
The Liv Morgan Revenge Tour may be over, but her rivalry with Rhea Ripley isn't finished until Mami says so. The Eradicator has one final opportunity to recapture her Women's World Championship when Raw debuts on Netflix. Can Morgan prove she doesn't need the Judgement Day to come out on top?
Here is everything you need to know about the Raw on Netflix premiere episode:
Raw on Netflix Premiere Date, Start & Run Time
Date: Monday, January 6, 2025
Time: 8 p.m.ET / 5 p.m. PT
Monday Night Raw on the USA Network has been running two hours for the past few months, but it's still unclear what the run time of the show will be on Netflix.
How to watch WWE Raw on Netflix
WWE agreed to a 10-year, multi-billion dollar media rights deal with Netflix to make the streaming giant the exclusive home on Monday Night Raw. The only way to watch WWE's flagship program after December 30 is with a Netflix subscription. There are more than 280 million Netflix subscribers worldwide.
Where is the Raw on Netflix Premiere?
The premiere episode of Raw on Netflix takes place at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, California.