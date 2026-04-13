WWE Raw Preview (4/13/26): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
WrestleMania week is upon us, and WWE is set for its final stop before taking over the city of Las Vegas, Nevada.
Monday Night Raw will emanate from the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California, with both World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk and Roman Reigns scheduled to be in the building ahead of their main event clash at the 'Showcase of the Immortals' this coming Sunday night.
The Best in the World did not hold back his feelings about The OTC or everyone's favorite ESPN personality, Pat McAfee, this past Monday night, and he'll surely have a few more things to say about the loud-mouthed former NFL punter following McAfee's rebuttal Friday night on WWE SmackDown.
Brock Lesnar and Oba Femi were supposed to sign their contract for WrestleMania during last week's main event segment, but The Beast attacked The Ruler before he could step into the ring. Dozens of security personnel then spent several minutes trying to pull both behemoths off of one another and they were not successful until after Raw went off the air.
General Manager Adam Pearce may need a drink or two by the end of the night, as both Lesnar and Femi are scheduled to be in Sacramento. Is there a force on Earth that can keep these two from tearing each other apart until their match on Sunday, April 19?
Fans should also expect some kind of update on the No. 1 Contender for the Women's World Championship. Liv Morgan and Roxanne Perez both suffered head injuries last Monday as a result of a blindside attack from Stephanie Vaquer.
The force of their collision reportedly landed both Liv and Roxanne in concussion protocol, but WWE was said to be optimistic that Morgan would be cleared to face La Primera by this coming Saturday night. Hopefully, we'll get a definitive answer later this evening.
WWE has yet to announce any matches for tonight's show, but a bigger question is whether one more bout will be added to the card this weekend. Asuka has issued a challenge to IYO SKY, but will the Genius of the Sky be in any condition to accept it after facing off with WWE Women's Champion Jade Cargill this past Friday night on SmackDown?
Rhea Ripley, Becky Lynch and Jey Uso are all being advertised for tonight's big WrestleMania 42 go-home edition of WWE Raw, and many more members of the roster will be in attendance as well. Here's everything we currently know about the show. Check back for updates as more matches and segments could be announced prior to the broadcast going live on Netflix.
WWE Raw time:
Time: 8 p.m. EST / 5 p.m. PST
How to Watch WWE Raw tonight:
Watch: Netflix is the exclusive home to WWE Raw
WWE Raw location:
Location: Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, California
WWE Raw card:
- World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk and Roman Reigns will both be under the same roof
- Brock Lesnar and Oba Femi are scheduled to appear
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Rick Ucchino is the Assistant Editor & Content Coordinator for The Takedown on SI. He also works full-time for 700WLW Radio in Cincinnati, Ohio as a local news and sports anchor, in addition to his time covering the Cincinnati Bengals for Sirius XM. Rick has been on the professional wrestling beat since 2019, having provided coverage for a number of outlets, including Fightful, SB Nation’s Cageside Seats and the Bleav Podcast Network. With an educational background in theater, creative writing and journalism, Rick focuses primarily on the storytelling aspect of pro wrestling, but he’s no stranger to the squared circle himself. He had the privilege of training with former WWE & WCW cruiserweight Jimmy Wang Yang for nearly two years and retired early due to back issues with a perfect 1-0 record in singles competition. Rick is a married father of two incredibly adorable children, who are budding pro wrestling fans themselves. Much to the chagrin of their mother. You can reach Rick at rwucchino@gmail.com