WWE Raw Preview (8/4/25): Start Time, Match Card, How to Watch & Live Stream
It’s the fallout from a historic WWE SummerSlam on this week’s edition of Raw at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.
The first-ever two-night extravaganza of ‘The Biggest Party of the Summer’ did not disappoint, with both the Saturday and Sunday cards featuring game-changing developments with surprise returns from Seth Rollins and Brock Lesnar.
Rollins, who had played up an “injury” after his now-infamous match with LA Knight at Saturday Night’s Main Event last month, threw down his crutches and orchestrated the ‘Ruse of the Century’ on his biggest rival.
CM Punk defeated Gunther to win the World Heavyweight Championship in the SummerSlam Night 1 main event, but it was Rollins who spoiled the party by revealing he wasn’t actually injured before successfully cashing in his Money in the Bank contract to defeat Punk.
What will be Rollins’s vision for the future - for both himself, Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, and Paul Heyman - after what was a defining moment for the faction?
And how will Punk respond to getting screwed out of his own legendary moment?
Roman Reigns and Jey Uso also might have something to say about it. They teamed up on Saturday to earn their revenge on Breakker and Reed, and there is plenty of unfinished business between Reigns and Rollins after Heyman’s turn at WrestleMania 41.
And then there’s Sami Zayn, who is turning his focus back to becoming a world champion after scoring the SummerSlam victory against Karrion Kross.
With Punk, Reigns, Jey, and Zayn all aiming to take down Rollins and company for their actions, that sets up a must-see dynamic between them.
What's Next For Other WWE Raw Superstars?
As for one of the other top titles on Raw, Naomi is still the Women’s World Champion after defeating Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY in a Triple Threat Match on SummerSlam Night 2.
It was yet another exciting showdown for the WWE women’s division, and it sets up a fascinating match between Naomi and Stephanie Vaquer at Clash in Paris on August 31. Vaquer won the 20-Woman Battle Royal at Evolution to earn the opportunity.
What will Naomi have to say about both her win at SummerSlam and the upcoming clash with the former NXT Women’s Champion?
Lyra Valkyria and Becky Lynch also went at it for a third time this year, and it was 'The Man' who retained the Women’s Intercontinental Championship after Bayley accidentally hit Valkyria. That means Valkyria can't challenge for the title as long as Becky is champion.
Speaking of wins, Judgment Day came out of SummerSlam with only one.
Dominik Mysterio retained the Intercontinental Championship against AJ Styles with some cheating tactics that would make Eddie Guerrero proud. 'Dirty Dom' could become a double champion if he wins the AAA Mega Championship at TripleMania XXXIII on August 16.
However, Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez came up short in their quest to defend their titles, as Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss captured the Women’s Tag Team Championships on Saturday.
Finn Balor had been in a good mood as of late due to Judgment Day’s success, but will that change after a less than thrilling performance for the group at the summer extravaganza?
WWE has only announced one match for the card, and things could heat up between the two top superstars in action.
Rusev and Sheamus are set for their third match in their hard-hitting series. A week ago, Rusev locked in The Accolade on ‘The Celtic Warrior’ to gain the upper hand in this personal rivalry between the former friends.
Here is everything we know about tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw in Brooklyn:
Rusev vs. Sheamus III
Rusev has gotten off to a dominant start since his return to WWE back in April, and he's looking to destroy Sheamus in match number three between the two brawlers. Sheamus likely won't be 100 percent after the beatdown last week, but he'll need to be at his best to defeat someone like Rusev. Who will earn the win in this huge rematch?
How to Watch WWE Raw Tonight:
Streaming: Netflix is the exclusive home to Monday Night Raw
WWE Raw Start Time:
Time: 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT
WWE Raw Location:
Location: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY
Match Card (Announced):
Rusev vs. Sheamus
Gunther, Rhea Ripley, Jey Uso, Dominik Mysterio, and Bron Breakker are listed as featured superstars on the WWE website.
