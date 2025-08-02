Roman Reigns And Jey Uso Get Revenge On Bron Breakker And Bronson Reed At WWE SummerSlam 2025
Roman Reigns and Jey Uso brought the fight to Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed at WWE SummerSlam.
The huge tag team showdown kicked off Night 1 of ‘The Biggest Party of the Summer’ and featured a theme of revenge after Paul Heyman’s dominant duo destroyed Reigns and Jey on Raw.
The brutal attack saw Breakker hit multiple spears, while Reed stole the sneakers right off of Reigns’ feet.
However, it was a different story on SummerSlam Saturday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
Reed, the self-proclaimed 'Tribal Thief' on social media, taunted Reigns by wearing the sneakers around his neck like an Ula Fala during his entrance, and that upped the aggression from The Bloodline originals from the moment the bell rang.
Breakker and Reed controlled the bulk of the action, but the momentum swung after Reigns speared Breakker through the ringside barricade. Reigns and Jey then hit The Usos' 1D move. After Reigns pushed Jey out of the way to take a spear from Breakker, it was Jey who hit the Uso Splash on Reed for the win.
The match marked Reigns’ first victory since defeating Solo Sikoa in Tribal Combat on the Raw on Netflix debut back on January 6.
What’s Next For All Four Superstars?
As for where all four men go from here, there is plenty of intrigue.
Reigns still has unfinished business with Seth Rollins, whose injury situation has been debated for weeks after his match against LA Knight at Saturday Night’s Main Event on July 12.
Should Rollins pull off a surprise Money in the Bank cash-in soon - possibly even on either night of SummerSlam - then Reigns could turn his focus back to his biggest rival to try to regain gold.
Reigns is also advertised for WWE Survivor Series on November 29 at Petco Park in San Diego, which will once again feature the ‘WarGames’ theme.
Jey could do the same since he may be aiming to get back into the World Heavyweight Championship picture after losing the title to Gunther in June. ‘The Ring General’ will defend against CM Punk in the main event of Saturday’s card.
And what will the frustrated duo of Breakker and Reed do after coming up short on such a huge stage?
WWE fans have been clamoring for a one-on-one match between Breakker and Reigns, so perhaps ‘The Oracle’ can pull some strings to get that in motion at some point in the near future.
Perhaps even more interesting is what Rollins will say to Breakker and Reed once he returns to WWE television.
