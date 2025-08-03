Becky Lynch Shares Reaction Video To Seth Rollins' Cash-in At WWE SummerSlam 2025
Seth Rollins pulling off the 'Ruse of the Century' at SummerSlam 2025 to become World Heavyweight Champion at CM Punk's expense is a moment that will live long in the memory for wrestling fans. And Becky Lynch made sure to document her own reaction to rub salt further into Punk's wounds.
Punk overcame a bloody Gunther in an instant classic main event to win his first World Title since returning to WWE in 2023.
Then it was all taken away from him.
'The Ruse of the Century'
An 'injured' Seth Rollins would gatecrash the party, however, initially looking as though he was simply playing psychological mind games with Punk, appearing to walk back up the entrance ramp on his crutches.
Then down went the crutches, off came the knee brace and down to the ring sprinted Rollins, clobbering the newly crowned champion several times with his Money In The Bank briefcase. A curb stomp later and Punk's title reign was over and Rollins was a two-time World Heavyweight Champion.
Rollins' had apparently been injured during a match with LA Knight at Saturday Night's Main Event in July. He appeared to damage his knee on a moonsault landing and he and Knight quickly 'went home' with the former United States Champion picking up the victory.
Becky Lynch Reacts Backstage
As Rollins was completing his ruse, Becky Lynch - his wife and current, reigning women's Intercontinental Champion - watched it all unfold in Gorilla Position, backstage.
The former Women's World Champion, who takes on Lyra Valkyria in a no holds barred match on night two of SummerSlam, is seen cheering along and excitedly reacting to Rollins' cash-in, alongside her husband's stablemates Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker.
In a post on social media, Lynch captioned the video, "Don't believe everything you see on the internet."
Rollins' knee injury was believed to be legitimate when it first happened. Then rumors spread that it may be covering for something relatively minor and was a smokescreen for what we ended up seeing play out on night one of SummerSlam.
Pictures of Rollins in a protective boot backstage at Evolution, the night after the 'injury' took place, soon leaked onto social media, to further the belief the injury was legitimate.
Rollins infamously suffered a knee injury, which brought a premature end to his first WWE World Heavyweight Championship reign, in 2015. Rollins also worked both nights of WrestleMania 40 last year with a torn meniscus in his left knee.
The Latest on WWE, AEW, & More
Seth Rollins Cashes In, Spoils CM Punk's World Heavyweight Title Win At WWE SummerSlam 2025
Charlotte Flair And Alexa Bliss Win Women's Tag Team Championships At WWE SummerSlam 2025
WWE SummerSlam 2025 Results, Highlights And Live Blog For Night 1
CM Punk Says Gunther Is A Wrestler That 'Transcends Decades '