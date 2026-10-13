WWE Raw Results (10/12/26): Carmelo Hayes Joins 946 and Destroys The Bloodline

When the Money in the Bank PLE went off the air on Saturday night, Penta sat on top of the ladder and held the men's Money in the Bank briefcase in his hands. When this week's episode of WWE Raw started, it was Penta that kicked things off.

Penta walked to the ring to a loud response from the audience. He had a fully customized Money in the Bank briefcase that smoked and it's own pyro. Penta got to the ring and cut a promo. He said that he worked hard for everything and that included his Money in the Bank win. Penta said that nobody would know when or where, but that he would successfully cash-in his contract and win the world championship.

Penta | WWE

As the audience cheered, but then Je'Von Evans walked out. Evans was taped up, had a cast on, and limped to the ring. He told Penta there wasn't a chance he'd miss Raw and especially wanted to be there on that night to congratulate Penta on his Money in the Bank win. Both men showed the other respect, but then Bron Breakker appeared in the ring.

Breakker speared the injured Evans and the scurried away as the audience booed. Penta checked on Evans and then stared down Breakker as he looked on.

Booking Grade: 8/10

A simple, but effective winners promo from Penta. I love his promo style and always have. It's authentic and likable.

As for Evans, the spot at Money in the Bank through the ambulance was silly, but at least they went all the way and sold it this week. Nothing would have been worse than Evans walking out and just pretending the big bump didn't happen. With Bron Breakker getting involved, feud potentials include both Penta and Evans.

BRON BREAKS THE YOUNG OG 😱



This man really is an ANIMAL! @bronbreakkerwwe pic.twitter.com/kVVFcZAbju — WWE (@WWE) October 13, 2026

Rey Mysterio takes down Big Cass

Rey Mysterio defeated Big Cass in the show's opening match. Cass controlled much of the match, but Mysterio was able to overcome thanks to the help of Dragon Lee. Lee ran out and caused Cass to get distracted. Mysterio then hit a roll-up for the win.

Booking Grade: 7/10

Kind of a weak finish, but I'm always good for a Rey victory. Cass played the big bully well, but just doesn't appear to be getting any kind of push.

A little assist from Dragon Lee leads to the WIN for @reymysterio over Big Cass!! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/ogHyFkxGDB — WWE (@WWE) October 13, 2026

At Money in the Bank Liv Morgan defeated Stephanie Vaquer and Becky Lynch in a triple threat match to regain the WWE Women's World Championship. On Raw, Morgan and the full Judgment Day walked to the ring and pyro went off as Morgan posed with the title.

This comment brought out Chelsea Green, the WWE Women's Champion, who is Morgan's opponent at Crown Jewel. Morgan addressed Green and talked down to her. She said she wouldn't shake her hand because she wasn't and equal. In response, Green said that she respected Morgan for all that she has done, but that she would beat her at Crown Jewel. Green said she was a champion for a reason.

Roxanne Perez stood up to Green for Morgan. She said that Green couldn't beat her and Green suggested they run the match right there. Perez agreed and the match was on.

Roxanne Perez defeated Chelsea Green. The match was filled with interference from Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. Green fought it off for a while, but got caught eventually. Perez hit Green with Pop Rocks for the win.

After the match was over, Morgan got in Green's face and talked trash. Green smacked her across the face and this prompted a full attack by Morgan and Judgment Day. They left Green laying in the ring.

Booking Grade: 9/10

Nothing fancy here, but an angle that generated some heat around the Green and Morgan Crown Jewel match. Green and Morgan had some chemistry together. A good start to their feud.

Oba Femi turns down Paul Heyman on Raw

Oba Femi defeated Bronson Reed at Money in the Bank and walked to the ring on Raw for a promo. In the ring, Femi said he was in a good mood and said that was because he beat Bronson Reed like he said he would. He said he expected multiple Tsunami's, but just got the one. Femi said he was glad about the victory because he could move on to fulfill his destiny and win the world champion.

Paul Heyman walked out right after that comment. He talked up Femi and called him the future of WWE. He said he was "the guy" and he showed it by beating not only Reed, but Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania and SummerSlam.

Heyman was about to make Femi a proposal, but Femi stopped him. He tossed his microphone away and told Heyman that Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns were Paul Heyman guys. He said he was an Oba Femi guy and then left the ring.

Booking Grade: 7/10

Not a bad segment, but more slow storyline beats with Oba Femi. Will this turn Heyman against Femi outright? Whenever you watch Femi, you get the sense the audience wants him to explode. The slow burn is a questionable move.

"I am an Oba Femi guy" 🤌@Obaofwwe knows EXACTLY who he is! pic.twitter.com/uIiKwmLvAU — WWE (@WWE) October 13, 2026

Once again, Chad Gable defended the WWE Men's Intercontinental Championship on this week's episode of Raw. Gable defeated Rey Fenix and retained the title by submission. Gable won the match with an ankle lock.

After the match, Fenix was interviewed backstage by Jackie Redmond. He said he wanted another match with Gable, but was then approached by Ethan Page. Page ridiculed him for losing and then started attacking him. Gable ran to the back and fought off Page for Fenix.

Booking Grade: 10/10

Just a fantastic match. Smooth and action packed. The Gable IC title defenses are must-see appointment television right now.

Carmelo Hayes joins Royce Keys and The 946

In the main event, the 946 squared off against The Bloodline in a six-man tag team match. The match was a wild brawl and included a table spot and a massive stage dive from Jey Uso from the audience stands and to the ground.

Solo Sikoa put Keys through the announce table near the end of the match and looked as if he was going to win. Then, he was attacked by a crowbar from someone in a mask. That someone was former WWE United States Champion, Carmelo Hayes. Hayes destroyed Sikoa and then the entire Bloodline faction with his guys. Hayes and the full 946 stood over a fallen Bloodline as the show ended.

Booking Grade: 7/10

Why not just do a finish in the match? The billed it as a match nobody could stop and yet it just stopped when someone interfered. Had 946 won, it makes Carmelo Hayes joining 946 more impactful.

As for Hayes in 946? Great call. He'll be a fantastic fit and finally has something he can sink his teeth into on the main roster.

WWE Raw Results

Rey Mysterio defeated Big Cass

Roxanne Perez defeated Chelsea Green

Chad Gable defeated Rey Fenix to retain the WWE Men's Intercontinental Championship

The 946 vs. The Bloodline ended in a no-contest