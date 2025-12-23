WWE Raw Results (12/22/25): Austin Theory Helps The Vision, Lynch Taps Out Ahead Of Title Match, Bayley Beats Perez

Austin Theory made waves last week on WWE Raw when he revealed himself to be the masked attacker that had been helping The Vision fight off CM Punk and others. This week, Theory officially took his first step toward actually joining the group.

The show began this week with Paul Heyman confronting Theory about his actions. Heyman wanted to know what his deal was and Theory told him. He said that he made mistakes in his past and was recently hurt. Theory told Heyman that he saw The Vision just take what they wanted and confirmed that was how he operated now.

Theory told Heyman that he'd love to continue helping them out in their match later in the night. Heyman said that was interesting and all but confirmed it would happen. In the show's main event, Theory teamed up with Bronson Reed on Heyman's orders to take on CM Punk and Rey Mysterio.

Austin Theory and Bronson Reed defeated CM Punk and Rey Mysterio in the main event. Theory got the pinfall over Mysterio, but he dumped Mysterio crotch first on the ropes to get it. With Mysterio down, Theory hit The Stomp for the victory.

After the match, Bron Breakker left CM Punk in the middle of the ring with a Spear. Punk and Breakker are scheduled to collide on the first episode of WWE Raw in 2026 for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

Speaking of the first Raw of 2026, Asuka and Kairi Sane got some needed momentum this week ahead of their tag team title match against Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky at that show on January 5.

Asuka defeated Rhea Ripley in a singles match. Asuka rolled Ripley up for the win, but only because Ripley was distracted by Iyo Sky getting beat up.

In other action, Bayley defeated Roxanne Perez in a singles match and Je'Von Evans defeated Rayo from the El Grande Americano faction. Also, Adam Pearce confirmed that Stephanie Vaquer would defend her WWE World Heavyweight Championship against both Nikki Bella and Raquel Rodriguez on next week's show.

Bella and Rodriguez have both attacked the other in recent weeks, with Bella costing Rodriguez her shot at the championship last week. Vaquer told Pearce that the only way to finish it was for her to face both of them at once. Pearce agreed and set the match.

As for Nikki Bella, she cut a promo from near the ring this week. Bella doubled down on being a huge star and got some nice crowd heat because of it.

The other women's promo segment featured Becky Lynch and Maxxine Dupri. Lynch accused Dupri of being a fraud champion, but Dupri disagreed and said she beat the best of all time when she beat Lynch. Lynch tried to cheap shot her, but Dupri countered the strike into an eventual ankle lock submission. Lynch tapped out. Later, it was announced that Lynch would challenge Dupri for the women's IC championship on the January 5 episode of Raw.

Finally, the Raw audience was treated to another Gunther appearance this week. Gunther entered the ring and arrogantly talked about making John Cena tap out. Both CM Punk and Rey Mysterio went face to face with Gunther, but he was dismissive of both. Later, AJ Styles confronted Gunther and told him that he didn't know when to shut up. Gunther agreed and smirked as he walked away.

WWE Raw Results

Asuka defeated Rhea Ripley

Je'Von Evans defeated Rayo

Bayley defeated Roxanne Perez

Austin Theory and Bronson Reed defeated CM Punk and Rey Mysterio

