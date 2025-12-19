Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch Talk Retirement Following John Cena's Final Match

Neither Seth Rollins nor Becky Lynch are currently on WWE programming, Seth due to injury and Becky for storyline purposes. But that didn't stop the pair from attending John Cena's retirement Match at Saturday Night's Main Event this past weekend.

The couple made an appearance this week on former NFL player Ross Tucker's YouTube channel, and gave their honest thoughts on both Cena's final match and when their own wrestling careers might come to an end.

Rollins felt that Cena's tap-out loss to Gunther was more about passing the torch than it was giving up, and that his cheery disposition offered a poetic end to his Hall of Fame career. Lynch said that when Cena tapped, she started crying.

In a follow-up, Ross asked Rollins if he's ever given any thought to what his own retirement match will look like.

“Nah man, not really. I got a lot more years left in the tank, so I’m not sure I’m there just yet. I think often, I guess, about the mortality of my career, because I started when I was 17, 18, and now I’m nearly 40, and I’m certainly not going until I’m 60. I’m almost closer to the end than the beginning."

The Visionary did admit that he does feel some urgency to hit those career goals that he's yet to achieve, but his last match and moment in the ring are still far away in his mind.

Becky Lynch isn't ready to walk away either

Becky Lynch | WWE

Becky Lynch is widely regarded as the greatest female superstar in WWE history, and it's not just Sports Illustrated saying it, but how much longer does she plan to keep dominating the industry?

When asked by Tucker if she's contemplated when her last match might be, Lynch simply stated, “Nah, not yet.”

The Man signed a new full-time contract with WWE, reportedly around the time of the big Raw on Netflix premiere on January 6, but she did not return to action until her surprise appearance at WrestleMania 41.

Lynch is currently in the midst of a storyline boycott of Monday Night Raw, as she waits for her appeal of recent losses to Maxxine Dupri and AJ Lee to work its way through the legal process. She's expected to be a key cog, or linchpin if you will, heading into WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas next April.

