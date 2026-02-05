Bronson Reed Reveals Two Key Figures He Gets His Advice From in WWE

Since returning to WWE from injury last April, Bronson Reed has been a prominent part of each episode of WWE Raw on Netflix.

In April, Reed returned to the company and immediately joined up with Paul Heyman, Seth Rollins, and Bron Breakker in The Vision faction. Reed has been on a strong run ever since.

During his time in The Vision, Reed not only has participated in massive main event matches like WarGames at Survivor Series, but he also holds a win over this year's men's Royal Rumble winner, Roman Reigns.

Reed's WWE journey began in NXT in 2019. During his first run with the company, he won the NXT North American Championship. In 2021, Reed was released by WWE and spent time honing his craft in TNA, New Japan Pro Wrestling, and other independent promotions worldwide.

Bronson Reeds leans on two WWE executives for advice

Bronson Reed & Austin Theory | Netflix

In a new interview with PWTorch, Reed said that now that he's back in WWE, he uses two key figures to help him with advice. Unsurprisingly, those two voices are Triple H and Paul Heyman.

"It’s always Triple H, you know?” Reed said on Radican Worldwide. “He’s the boss, but he’s also just so insightful when it comes to pro wrestling. He has so much advice that he can give you, so I always have my ears open when I’m around him. “And then, now, being with Paul Heyman week to week is sort of invaluable, you know? I learn from one of the greatest minds in the business every single week, so I definitely lean on him.”

What's the best piece of advice Reed has gotten from Triple H? To just be himself in the ring.

"Another big piece of advice is to be myself. You know, I think a lot of people go out there and think you need to put on this big character when really you should just be yourself, but just times 10. And that’s helped me a lot.” Bronson Reed

Bronson Reed is currently embroiled in a big feud with LA Knight on Raw. Reed took Knight out by hitting his Tsunami finisher onto the top of a car. Knight returned to WWE in the men's Royal Rumble match last weekend and has made The Vision's week a tough one.

This week on Raw, Knight attacked Reed and The Vision on multiple occasions. The distractions caused Reed to lose his match to Penta via countout.

