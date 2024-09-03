WWE Raw Results (9/2): Sami Zayn Returns to Issue a Major Challenge
WWE Raw was live from the Ball Arena in Denver Monday night and the raucous Colorado crowd was greeted by the new Raw Commentary Team of Joe Tessitore and Wade Barrett center ring.
After a Bash in Berlin recap, Rhea Ripley made her way down to the ring to kick off Monday Night 'Mami.'
Rhea Ripley challenges Liv Morgan to a Women's World Title Match
On the heels of the Terror Twins defeating Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio at Bash in Berlin, Mami was live in Denver and soaking in her victory lap in the center of the ring.
While she was thrilled Saturday's results, she made it clear that she and Damian Priest were not done beating on the Judgment Day.
Just as she was about to issue a challenge to Liv Morgan for her World Heavyweight Championship, Dominik Mysterio interrupted to a chorus of loud boos.
Lying through his teeth, Dom said that Liv was not in Denver Monday night as she was still recovering from their battle in Berlin. He claimed that Liv would fight Rhea anytime anywhere, and at that moment the Women's World Champion would hit the ring for a sneak attack.
Ripley ended up getting caught up in the ropes, dangling upside as Dom and Liv went on the attack. Damian Priest would hit the ring and chase them off as a visibly furious Mami clutched her injured lower leg.
American Made def. the Alpha Academy via submission
This was a fun mixed tag match that had the full attention of the Denver crowd. Both men's tag teams had their moments to shine before Maxxine Dupri took center stage.
The Alpha Academy rookie was on fire in this match. Hitting a number of high kicks and a running knee on Ivy Nile. Dupri had her in position for the reverse caterpillar, but a distraction from Master Gable allowed Nile time to recovery and lock in a Dragon Sleeper. Maxxine had no choice but to tap out and give the win to American Made.
Gable then grabbed a microphone and called out the Wyatt Sicks. He issued a challenge for an Eight-Person Mixed Tag Team Street Fight next week on the season premiere of Raw. Uncle Howdy appeared at the top of the entrance ramp and delivered a cryptic message before accepting the challenge.
Shayna Baszler def. Zelina Vega
Zelina Vega is dead set on getting revenge against Pure Fusion Collective after the trio put her on the shelf several weeks back.
She took on Shayna Baszler in one-on-one action, but it might as well have been a 3-on-1 handicap match. Just as Vega appeared to be closing in on a victory, she was forced to turn her attention to Zoey Stark and Sonya Deville. After knocking the pair down, Vega ran right into knee strike that gave the Queen of Spades the victory.
The assault on Vega continue post match, which summoned Lyra Valkyria from the back. The former NXT Women's Champion attempted to make the save but the numbers game was too much to overcome.
Sonya Deville then grabbed a mic and told the crowd, "There's not a man in this building who can take us home and there's not a woman who can take us, period." She begged any woman in the locker room who wanted to prove otherwise to shoot their shot.
Later on backstage, a frustrated Vega and Valkyria teased getting some much needed backup next week in Calgary. Perhaps, signaling the return of Natalya who has yet to return to TV since re-signing with the company earlier this summer.
Drew McIntyre Claymored CM Punk out of his shoes (literally) and destroyed his bracelet.
CM Punk was feeling good to be alive in Denver, Colorado on a Monday night, but that was before his bitter rival Drew McIntyre made sure he left the arena on a stretcher.
Punk believed that McIntyre was firmly in the rearview mirror following his Strap Match victory at Bash in Berlin. He told the audience that he was ready to get down to business. The business of capturing gold.
The Voice of the Voiceless had his attention sharply focused on GUNTHER and his World Heavyweight Championship. So much so that he didn't see McIntyre attack from behind as he stood atop the commentary desk.
McIntyre's assault on CM Punk could not be stopped, despite the efforts of his friend Wade Barrett and countless WWE officials. The Scottish Warrior hit a Claymore so hard that one of Punk's shoes flew off.
The beatdown then continued in the ring. After another Claymore and several kicks to the head, McIntyre again took Punk's beloved bracelet. This time he ripped the beads off and forcefully shoved them into Punk's mouth.
Further adding insult to injury, McIntyre would later rain down punches on a helpless CM Punk as he was being stretched to an abulance in the back.
Ilja Draganov def. Dragon Lee and Dominik Mysterio to advance in the Intercontinental Championship No. 1 Contenders Tournament
The Judgment Day attempted to help Dominik in his quest to capture singles gold, but Damian Priest would emerge from the back to chase off Carlito and Dominik mid-match, leaving Dragunov and Dragon Lee to finish things out one-on-one.
Both men executed a furious exchange of kicks, before Dragon Lee got a close two count with a big sitdown power bomb. Dragonov would prevail in the end, however, after he caught Dragon Lee with a surprise Torpedo Moscow off the ropes for the 1-2-3.
Dragunov joins Pete Dunne and Jey Uso in next week's Fatal 4-Way finale to decide the next challenger for Bron Breakker and his Intercontinental Championship.
The Unholy Union def. Damage CTRL to become the new No. 1 Contenders for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships
The new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair, were ringside getting an upclose view of this one and their presence would weigh heavily on the outcome.
Kairi Sane attempted a dive onto Fyre and Dawn from the top turnbuckle down to the floor outside, but instead caught more of Belair and the announcer's desk than anything else. The errant dive enraged Cargill who then laid out Sane and the Pirate Princess was busted open pretty badly.
With IYO SKY left alone, the Unholy Union connected on the Gory Special to earn an opportunity to win back their Women's Tag Team Championships next week on the season premiere of Monday Night Raw.
As Fyre and Dawn celebrated up the ramp, Belair and Cargill and Damage CTRL stared each other down in the ring.
Sami Zayn vows to capture the World Heavyweight Championship
GUNTHER was in quite the jovial mood following his successful World Heavyweight Championship Title defense against Randy Orton at Bash in Berlin.
The Ring General gave Orton his due credit as one of the greatest Superstars in WWE history, but said the Viper is just another chapter in his own legacy.
Before he could utter another word Sami Zayn would interrupt and make his way to the ring. The man who defeated GUNTHER to capture the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania XL believes history can repeat itself.
Zayn recalled a number of legends who won the Intercontinental Championship and used it as a stepping stone to claim the top prize in all sports entertainment. Legends like the "Macho Man" Randy Savage, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Triple H, Shawn Michaels and his childhood hero Bret "Hitman" Hart.
Sami said he intends to add his name to that list, just like GUNTHER did. The World Heavyweight Champion said he could heard the passion in his voice and see the fire in his eyes but declined his challenge.
Never one to back down from a fight, Zayn says the only reason GUNTHER is doing so now is because he's afraid of the only man who has defeated him on the main roster.
Braun Strowman def. Ludwig Kaiser and Sheamus to advance in the Intercontinental Championship No. 1 Contenders Tournament
Bronson Reed was originally supposed to compete in this match, but was pulled from the show Monday after contracting COVID-19.
General Manager Adam Pearce found it poetic to give Braun Strowman the opportunity to take his place after Reed hit a huge Tsunami on the 'Monster Among Men' through the roof of a car last week. The banged up Strowman had his ribs heavily taped, but declared that he had been cleared by medical.
Much like the previous Intercontinental Championship Final Qualifying Match, outside interference played a major role in the outcome.
Pete Dunne would immerge to hit his former friend and mentor Sheamus in the back with his own shillelagh. Strowman would capitalize by hitting Kaiser with a running powerslam for the win. Strowman joins Jey Uso, Ilja Dragunov and the aforementioned Pete Dunne in next week's final to declare Bron Breakker's next challenger.
After the match Breakker would give Jey Uso one chance to back out of the tournament and avoid another crushing defeat. Naturally, Jey declined in a way only he can. YEET!
Damian Priest and Jey Uso def. Finn Balor and JD McDonagh
Rhea Ripley played matchmaker backstage by finding Damian Priest an ally in his fight against the WWE World Tag Team Champions. Main Event Jey Uso, still trying to earn Rhea's affection, could never say no to Mami.
Liv Morgan would make her way down to the ring toward the conclusion of the match. She hung Jey Uso out to dry on the top turnbuckle when the ref wasn't watching, giving Judgment Day the upper hand. But Mami would soon emerge. She hobbled her way to the ring and attacked Morgan with a crutch.
With the Women's World Champion running for the hills, Damian Priest would take advantage and lay out McDonagh for the victory. The Terror Twins and Jey Uso would celebrate in the ring to close out the night.
