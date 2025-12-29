Liv Morgan Sends Warning To WWE Women’s Locker Room After Return To The Ring

Liv Morgan did not hold back her thoughts after her recent WWE return.

The two-time Women’s World Champion made her surprising return to WWE television last month at the Survivor Series PLE, where she helped Dominik Mysterio defeat John Cena to regain the Men's Intercontinental Championship.

Morgan was sidelined for five months after suffering a shoulder injury back in June that required surgery.

However, now that she’s back, she has something to say to the WWE women’s locker room.

After a recent match at a WWE live event in Rochester, Morgan unloaded on the women’s roster by sending a warning to everyone in the back.

“I’m the greatest of all time,” Morgan said. “I’m the greatest of all time. Are you kidding me? I hope everyone in the back is ******* terrified, because they should be.”

Morgan had a career-defining run in 2024, where she united with Dominik to join the Judgment Day faction. She also had a lengthy feud with Rhea Ripley and won the Women’s Crown Jewel Championship.

Ripley defeated Morgan for the Women’s World Championship on the Raw on Netflix debut earlier this year.

Morgan went on to capture the Women’s Tag Team Championships with fellow Judgment Day member Raquel Rodriguez.

What Liv Morgan’s Return Means For The WWE Women’s Division

Stephanie Vaquer | WWE

There are lots of intriguing options with Morgan moving forward.

It all begins with the dynamic within Judgment Day, as she currently finds herself in an interesting spot with both Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez.

It was Perez who may have gotten a little to close to ‘Dirty Dom’ for Morgan’s liking, which opens up a potential rivalry between them at some point in the future.

Morgan also had her issues with Finn Balor when it came to the power struggle within the group, and that’s another avenue that WWE could explore with her character.

Of course, regaining the title figures to be another goal for Morgan, and a recent backstage interaction with current champion Stephanie Vaquer suggests that WWE may have something in mind with those two.

Rodriguez will challenge for the title in a Triple Threat Match against Vaquer and Nikki Bella on this week’s Raw.

The Judgment Day with some trouble in the clubhouse? 👀 pic.twitter.com/X9bkorfCms — WWE (@WWE) December 23, 2025

Meanwhile, Morgan figures to be one of the frontrunners to win the 2026 Women’s Royal Rumble, which will take place on January 31 at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Morgan finished as the runner-up in the 2024 Women’s Royal Rumble, with Bayley earning the victory.

