WWE Raw Results & Booking Grades (9/7/26): Breakker and Ruca Qualify For Money in the Bank

The Vision got back up to full strength at WWE Sunday Night's Main Event over the weekend in Atlanta with the return of Bronson Reed. The faction started this week's episode of Raw and were arrogant and cocky in doing so.

Breakker cut a promo first and said The Vision was complete and that they run WWE. He then said that he solidified himself as the future of WWE at Sunday Night's Main Event when he beat Oba Femi. The audience chanted for Femi, but Breakker said that he wasn't cleared and wasn't in the building.

Breakker continued and thanked his "brother," Bronson Reed, for the help. Breakker said it was great to have Reed back. Reed then spoke and gloated about taking out Femi. He was booed and Logan Paul jumped in and told the audience to respect him more. Eventually, Austin Theory spoke about the greatness of The Vision and his Vision Queen, Maxxine. The two embraced one another, but then Akira Tozawa walked out.

Theory made fun of him and questioned whether or not he knew where he was. He said that they could have a match, but that Maxxine would beat him up. Tozawa said that Theory would have a match, but it would be against someone else. He then brought out the returning Otis. Once Otis was down in the ring, the match began.

Booking Grade: 7/10

This wasn't a bad showing from The Vision. Not a standout performance either. They all got a little bit of crowd heat, but none of it came across as all that passionate. They jumped through the hoops, but even at full strength, the faction is missing sizzle and star power.

Austin Theory vs. Otis ended in a no contest. Right as Otis got some momentum in the match, Bronson Reed interfered and the match was tossed out. The entire Vision destroyed Otis and Tozawa. They celebrated, but then Oba Femi was shown arriving backstage.

OBA FEMI IS PISSED 😤



The Ruler wants REVENGE!! pic.twitter.com/1N3hwGn9AG — WWE (@WWE) September 8, 2026

Femi walked down to the ring without an entrance and destroyed everyone in The Vision. He cleared the ring, but eventually Reed and Breakker grounded him. They hit him with multiple spears and multiple Tsunamis from Bronson Reed. The Vision left Femi lying in the ring for the second night in a row.

Booking Grade: 9/10

I'm not sure The Vision deserves this type of strong push at this point, right? Like, they haven't shown anything over the last 18 months to justify it. At the same time, sometimes it's important to pick a direction and go with it. This was that for WWE. They are in The Vision business on Raw and this segment worked well to establish that.

The Usos were shown walking backstage and they ran into Jacob Fatu. They told him to get ready to go and find Royce Keys, but Fatu pumped the brakes. He said that they needed to slow down and make sure their next move was the right one. Jimmy was angry about Fatu, but Jey told him to call the next play.

The Miz walked out and interrupted an interview with comedian Matt Matthews. Miz made fun of him and Alabama and then tossed Matthews into the ring when he disrespected him. Matthews tried to fight back, but Miz dropped him with a Skull Crushing finale.

Bron Breakker qualifies for Money in the Bank

Bron Breakker defeated Rey Mysterio and Ethan Page to qualify for the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match. Breakker hit a double hurricanrana off the top rope on both Page and Mysterio. This left Mysterio alone and vulnerable in the ring. Breakker smashed him with a Spear and then made the cover for the victory.

Booking Grade: 10/10

The only way to go. After beating Oba Femi over the weekend and then destroying him again tonight, Breakker appears to have the jetpack on him. Makes total sense for him to be in the Money in the Bank ladder match.

Backstage, LA Knight approached Adam Pearce and made his case to get a title match after Penta vs. Roman Reigns. Knight said he was never in Pearce's plans, but he should be. Pearce confirmed that he would be in the conversation. Solo Sikoa then walked up to Knight and said that they had to get after Royce Keys. Knight declined. He said they should let The Usos handle them and they would pick the bones. Sikoa said he didn't know if he could wait or not and stormed off.

A video package aired for Penta. Penta talked about wrestling Roman Reigns for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship next week. He said he would win the title and that he has zero fear.

Bayley is back and Sol Ruca is headed to Money in the Bank

Sol Ruca defeated Lyra Valkyria and Maxxine Dupri to earn a spot in this year's Money in the Bank ladder match. Valkyria had Dupri down for what appeared to be the victory, but Bayley returned to WWE and pulled the referee out of the ring to stop the count.

SOL SNATCHED!!! 🌊



Sol Ruca has punched her ticket into the Women's MITB Ladder Match! pic.twitter.com/WBHAr00DzV — WWE (@WWE) September 8, 2026

Bayley stared down Valkyria and the distraction allowed Ruca to hit the ring and drop her with a Sol Snatcher. After hitting it, Ruca made the cover and got the victory. After the match, Bayley tried to get physical with Valkyria, but Valkyria escaped the ring before she could.

Booking Grade: 9/10

Straightforward and just an ok match, but it furthered two different storylines. Ruca qualified for Money in the Bank, which makes sense given her skill set. She was born to do that match. As for Valkyria, she's now on a collision course with Bayley again. It appears that Bayley has re-signed with WWE? Smart move by both parties.

OTM and Royce Keys cut a promo from the backstage area. The Usos were shown with Jacob Fatu in the locker room after it and they both wanted to go after them. Fatu told them no. He said they were going to run the play and that they needed to trust him. Fatu said there would be bloodshed, but it would be on their terms. Jey agreed and Jimmy frustratingly went along with it.

A special music video aired with Joe Hendry making fun of JD McDonagh. He called him a Funko Pop head and the audience chanted that during their match.

Joe Hendry | Netflix

Joe Hendry defeated JD McDonagh. During the match, Judgment Day tried to get involved, but it was Hendry who got the last laugh. During the match, Je'Von Evans walked out and stumbled around in a Funko Pop mask. The distraction caused Hendry to get the victory.

Booking Grade: 5/10

Call me old school, but I find it unbecoming when babyfaces make fun of the physical features of heels. They are good guys who should be above that. The match wasn't good and the finish was the reason why. Total silliness.

Is that Je'Von Evans McDonagh 😂@JoeHendry picks up the WIN! pic.twitter.com/hQpzsWtw4P — WWE (@WWE) September 8, 2026

The Vision gloated to Paul Heyman backstage about what they did to Oba Femi. Heyman looked at them and then hugged Bronson Reed. Heyman told Reed that he shook the foundation of WWE when he returned.

Breakker then approached Heyman and said that the future of WWE was secure, like they always said it would be. Heyman asked Breakker a question: "Is Oba Femi still breathing?" Breakker didn't have an answer and Heyman frustratedly walked away.

Liv Morgan retains the WWE Women's World Heavyweight Championship

Liv Morgan defeated Stephanie Vaquer to retain the WWE Women's World Heavyweight Championship. Vaquer had Morgan on the ropes for most of the match. She hit her Devil's Kiss in the ring and then again on the outside announce table.

Eventually, Vaquer tried to go for her twisting moonsault off the top rope, but Judgment Day interfered. Roxanne Perez distracted the referee and then Raquel Rodriguez pushed Vaquer off the ropes. The referee saw this and booted Rodriguez from the match, but she wouldn't leave.

Becky Lynch ran down to help fight her off. She ran off both women, but this distracted the referee too. In the meantime, Morgan got the world title belt from Perez and smashed Vaquer with it. She then hit Oblivion for the win.

WOW 🤯@YaOnlyLivvOnce takes advantage of the chaos at ringside and RETAINS the Women's World Title! pic.twitter.com/Q2AakLqnRI — WWE (@WWE) September 8, 2026

Booking Grade: 6/10

The match was slow to start and the audience was slow to pick it up. Eventually, they got more alive. This was a kick the can down the road title match. Morgan retains, but now there is more built-up drama with her, Vaquer, and Lynch. Plus, Lynch and Vaquer get a little heat too.

The Usos made their entrance and started to cut a promo in the ring. They vowed to get retribution on Keys and OTM, but then they showed up on the big screen. They were in the parking lot and had taken out security.

Keys directed OTM to destroy The Bloodline's vehicle and they took bats to the windshields and windows. Keys then lit it on fire. The final shot of the night was The Bloodline looking concerned in the ring as the vehicle burst into flames.

946 just set The Bloodline's car on FIRE 🔥



This is FAR from over!!! pic.twitter.com/ZEzIQLVDXW — WWE (@WWE) September 8, 2026

WWE Raw Results

Austin Theory vs. Otis ended in a no-contest

Bron Breakker defeated Rey Mysterio and Ethan Page to qualify for Money in the Bank

Sol Ruca defeated Lyra Valkyria and Maxxine Dupri to qualify for Money in the Bank

Joe Hendry defeated JD McDonagh

Liv Morgan defeated Stephanie Vaquer to retain the WWE Women's World Heavyweight Championship