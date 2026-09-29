WWE Raw Results & Booking Grades (9/28/26): Jaida Parker Joins Royce Keys and The 946

When last week's episode of WWE Raw ended, Solo Sikoa had been abducted by 946 and taken to an undisclosed location. This week, right away, The Bloodline wanted revenge.

An unmarked van rolled up as the show began and The Bloodline immediately ran to the vehicle, thinking it was the 946. Jaida Parker got out of the car, much to the surprise of The Bloodline. Jey Uso asked Parker what she was doing on Raw and she answered, saying she was there to see Adam Pearce.

Booking Grade: 6/10

Interesting, but also out of nowhere. It's a big spot for Parker, but there are a lot of fans watching Raw who have no clue who she is.

Lola Vice stays undefeated on Raw

Lola Vice defeated Roxanne Perez in the opening match of the show. Vice and Perez both qualified for Money in the Bank this year, but Vice won the singles encounter. She won the match with a spinning back fist.

After the match, Raquel Rodriguez ran down to the ring and helped Perez attack Vice. They got some shots in, but Sol Ruca made the save. She tried to help Perez run off The Judgment Day, but they were too much to overcome. Perez hit Pop Rocks on Vice and Rodriguez dropped Ruca.

Booking Grade: 8/10

Vice continues to be booked strong and that's smart. This attack sets up not only a tag match but also a future IC title match for Ruca.

Sol Ruca comes to the aid of Lola Vice, but The Judgment Day proved too strong tonight 😨 pic.twitter.com/JXW7pzNdeu — WWE (@WWE) September 29, 2026

Oba Femi vs. Bronson Reed official for Money in the Bank

Oba Femi walked out to the ring and cut a promo on The Vision. Femi talked specifically about Bronson Reed. He talked about Reed being out of action for seven months and said that it was during those seven months that he grabbed the torch from Brock Lesnar. He called himself a captain of WWE.

Femi then revealed that he had negotiated with Adam Pearce for a match against Reed. Femi held the completed contract in his hand and said that a "wiseman" helped him with the business. Femi then told Reed to come out and sign it. Reed obliged.

Reed dismissed Femi and told him that the last two times they were in the ring together, he left Femi lying in the ring. Reed told Femi that he would dethrone "The Ruler" and then signed the contract. Reed teased that Heyman was setting Femi up.

Booking Grade: 7/10

Straightforward. The entire world knew Femi vs. Reed was going to happen and now it's just official. The best part of the segment was Femi's control of the crowd.

Reed vs Femi at #MITB 🤌



This is going to be GOOD! pic.twitter.com/bGCAnh4jt5 — WWE (@WWE) September 29, 2026

Dragon Lee defeated Big Cass with a surprise roll-up in a singles match. In a segment prior to the match, Cass went face-to-face with Lee backstage and bullied him. Lee tried to get back in Cass's face, but Rey Mysterio told him to keep his cool.

In the match, Cass got in a lot of his big-man offense, but Lee held on. He was able to counter a Cass choke slam into the rollup for the win.

Booking Grade: 5/10

I'm a fan of Dragon Lee. No question about that. Big Cass eating a loss like this, so early in his return, is questionable if the plan is to ever really do something with the guy.

Women's World Championship picture ironed out ahead of Money in the Bank PLE

Last week on the show, the WWE Women's World Championship picture intensified for Stephanie Vaquer. This week, Vaquer chose her next opponent.

Vaquer was interviewed backstage by Jackie Redmond, who revealed that she would defend her title next against either Becky Lynch or Liv Morgan. Vaquer said she wanted Morgan and Lynch to wrestle one another first. Vaquer said that their match would take place next week on Raw, and the winner of the match would get a shot at her title at the Money in the Bank PLE next month.

"If they want to face me, they will have to face each other first." 😯



Women's World Champion @Steph_Vaquer makes it clear what Liv Morgan and Becky Lynch must do to earn a title shot! pic.twitter.com/2W4gfklWPH — WWE (@WWE) September 29, 2026

LA Knight spoke in a pre-recorded video about his upcoming title match against Roman Reigns at Money in the Bank.

Knight said that he always just needed a shot and when he got one, he became the fastest-rising star in the history of WWE. Knight then pivoted and talked about his first match against Roman Reigns for the world championship. Once again, Knight blamed The Bloodline for losing that match.

Knight said that "yeah" is a battle cry and not just a chant. He said his title match at Money in the Bank may be his last one ever. He said that he wanted Reigns to face him without help from his family because he knows he can beat him. He said that Reigns would soon call him world champion.

Booking Grade: 10/10

Fantastic piece of production. Knight looked very relatable and in control. He understood the gravity of his upcoming title match against Reigns and that helped build the drama for the match.

Bayley costs Lyra Valkyria a win against Iyo Sky

Iyo Sky defeated Lyra Valkyria in a singles match. Valkyria looked as if she might win the match, but then Bayley appeared ringside and stood on the announce table.

This caused Valkyria to get distracted, which left an opening for Sky. Sky countered a Valkyria dropkick from the top rope with her own dropkick. She then hit her moonsault and made the cover for the win.

WOW!! 🤩



Off the distraction from Bayley, @Iyo_SkyWWE picks up the WIN! pic.twitter.com/FE0AOALkHP — WWE (@WWE) September 29, 2026

Early in the night, Penta and Je'Von Evans had words with JD McDonagh and Dominik Mysterio of The Judgment Day. Evana and Penta made fun of the size of McDonagh's head and then challenged them to a tag match.

Later in the show, Penta and Evans defeated The Judgment Day after Penta hit Mysterio with a Mexican Destroyer. The match went off the rails when Joe Hendry walked out to the entrance ramp and began singing about McDonagh's head size.

McDonagh ran up the ramp to take care of business, which left Mysterio alone in the ring. Because of this, Penta and Evans got the upper hand. After the match, Bron Breakker took out Penta and Evans.

Jaida Parker joins Royce Keys and the 946

A massive brawl ensued between The Bloodline and the 946. 946 entered the ring area from the audience and The Bloodline met them there. The two sides fought all around the arena and to the back of the building.

Royce Keys and Jacob Fatu battled in the back while Fatu tried to get at Keys, but Keys got in a car to escape. Fatu tried to stand to continue fighting, but he was struck by another driving car. Jaida Parker got out of the car and was horrified by what had happened.

Parker yelled in surprise and disbelief as she stood over Fatu. Keys got out of the car and Parker started pleading her case to Keys. She then smirked and stood next to him. After that, she yelled down at Fatu that "nobody was safe," acknowledging that she was officially aligned with Keys and 946. Keys and Parker got in the car together and left.

JACOB FATU HAS BEEN RUN OVER BY A CAR 🤯🤯



WHAT HAS MS. PARKER DONE!?!?!?!?! pic.twitter.com/HfoU2uRZBN — WWE (@WWE) September 29, 2026

Booking Grade: 10/10

Fantastic closing angle. The last two weeks of Raw built to this massive brawl and the audience ate it up. The car angle with Fatu looked good and not cheesy. It also wasn't something you see every show, so it stood out. Parker is a good addition to 946, and for her, you couldn't ask for a better way to debut on the main roster.

WWE Raw Results

Lola Vice defeated Roxanne Perez

Dragon Lee defeated Big Cass

Iyo Sky defeated Lyra Valkyria

Penta and Je'Von Evans defeated The Judgment Day