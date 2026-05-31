Jacob Fatu Will Be Forced to Acknowledge Roman Reigns After Tribal Combat

Put the ones up in the air, because Roman Reigns still sits at the head of the table.

The OTC defeated his cousin Jacob Fatu in Tribal Combat at Clash in Italy to retain both his World Heavyweight Championship and his family's Ula Fala.

Fatu attempted to end things early Sunday afternoon by locking in the Tongan Death grip, but Reigns was able to escape it on multiple occasions and later took the move out of Jacob's arsenal by crushing his right hand with a toolbox.

That was one of the more brutal moments of an incredibly hard-hitting, no-holds-barred contest that also saw a John Cena versus Umaga throwback with Reigns blasting Fatu with the steel ring steps over the top rope, a thunderous spear through the ringside barricade that took out two members of the security team, and another explosive spear through a table.

With the loss, Jacob Fatu will now be forced to fall in line and acknowledge Roman Reigns as his Tribal Chief this Monday night on WWE Raw, and it appears that The OTC already has plans for his new Bloodline enforcer.

As Reigns was making his way back following his victory, he spotted Solo Sikoa and the MFT's watching on from the front row. The camera captured Roman as he pointed in their direction and promised that they would be next.

The chaotic conclusion to Tribal Combat brought to an end the first-ever Premium Live Event in Turin, Italy, that saw Rhea Ripley and Cody Rhodes retain their respective WWE Championship, The Beast conquer The Ruler, and a new Women's Intercontinental Champion crowned. Here's everything you may have missed from Clash in Italy.

WWE Clash in Italy results:

Cody Rhodes | WWE

Cody Rhodes defeated Gunther to retain the WWE Championship. The American Nightmare picked up the victory after hitting his second Cross Rhodes of the match, but there's an argument to be made that the referee's count never should have started. Gunther's foot was underneath the bottom rope, and Rhodes yanked it back into the ring as the ref finished the three count.

Rhea Ripley defeated Jade Cargill to retain the WWE Women's Championship. These two women delivered a match that exceeded their bout at WrestleMania 42, and Ripley was able to weather The Storm once Charlotte Flair emerged to neutralize Michin and B-Fab at ringside. After The Queen blew her a kiss, Jade walked into a headbutt and a Riptide that gave the win to Ripley.

Brock Lesnar defeated Oba Femi. This was an absolute hoss fight that saw The Beast return to form with seven F-5's, including one through the commentary desk, that finally put The Ruler down for three seconds. Femi battled back at every turn, but after spending much of the match in the Kimura lock, he didn't have the strength to finish Lesnar off with the Fall From Grace. He then suffered one final F-5 that will likely set up a rubber match between these two.

BROCK LESNAR BEATS OBA FEMI!!! 😱



THE BEAST HAS TAMED THE RULER!! pic.twitter.com/Iz2izxKnK4 — WWE (@WWE) May 31, 2026

Sol Ruca defeated Becky Lynch to win the Women's Intercontinental Championship. The Man was confident and much more prepared for this match than she was at Saturday Night's Main Event, but a shocking lapse in judgment by the now former champion led to Ruca catching Lynch in the Sol Snatcher to secure the biggest win of her career.

Roman Reigns defeated Jacob Fatu in Tribal Combat to retain the World Heavyweight Championship.