WWE Raw Results [9/1/25]: Rollins & Lynch Play Mind Games With Punk, Usos Reunite
The push is on to Wrestlepalooza and WWE continues to hint that something major is on the horizon.
Less than 24 hours after Becky Lynch screwed CM Punk out of the World Heavyweight Championship at Clash in Paris, the 'Best in the World' came face-to-face with The Man Monday night on Raw.
Their contentious promo exchange ended with the Women's Intercontinental Champion smacking Punk repeatedly, trying to push him to his breaking point. He kept his composure, but promised that The Man would regret putting her hands on him. He then dropped a huge tease that he'd be on SmackDown this Friday in his hometown of Chicago, Illinois.
While Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch were engaging in psychological warfare against CM Punk, the rest of The Vision were once again just straight hurting people.
Still basking in the glory of putting Roman Reigns on the shelf, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed vowed to do the same to Jey Uso and LA Knight. They might have succeeded if not for Jimmy Uso. Big Jim came to the rescue, armed with a steel chair, and chased off Reed and Breakker before they could inflict any more damage in their post-main event beat down.
Here's everything you may have missed from Monday's episode of Raw live from Paris, France.
WWE Raw Match & Segment Results:
CM Punk was all business as Raw went live on Netflix. After getting screwed over by Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch on Sunday night, the self-proclaimed 'Best in the World' was staking out the entrance to the París La Défense Arena, waiting for the World Heavyweight Champion to arrive at Raw.
Jey Uso kicked-off the show with another incredible entrance through the crowd in Paris. Once in the ring, he replayed the events of Clash in Paris over again in his mind. Jey wondered if his decision to help Roman Reigns early in the night contributed to his loss in the main event. Regardless, he'd make the same choice time and again because no one messes with his family.
Uce called Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed out to the ring with revenge on his mind, but he got LA Knight instead. The Megastar saw the events of Clash in Paris a little differently, noting that it was Jey Uso who spoiled his bid to capture the World Heavyweight Championship on multiple occasions.
Knight appeared ready to throw down with Jey when The Vision decided to interject. Breakker and Reed bragged about taking out Roman Reigns at Clash in Paris and said that Uso and Knight were next. They issued a challenge for a tag team bout later in the night. Jey and LA agreed to hash out their differences later and accepted the match.
The Kabuki Warriors defeated The Judgment Day. Asuka made a promise to IYO SKY prior to the match that they would take care of her problem with Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez and the Kabuki Warriors delivered. After Kairi Sane took Big Mami Cool down with a top rope Insane Elbow to the outside, Asuka captured Perez in the Asuka Lock and forced the Prodigy to tap out.
Raw General Manager Adam Pearce announced that Stephanie Vaquer will face IYO SKY for the vacated Women's World Championship at WWE Wrestlepalooza on Saturday, September 20.
Finn Balor defeated Dragon Lee. The crowd in Paris was white hot for this one as these two evenly matched competitors put on an absolute barnburner, but it was JD McDonagh who played the biggest role in the finish. After Dragon Lee hung Balor up in the tree of woe, McDonagh hopped up on the ring apron. Lee met him with an impressive leaping Hurricanrana to the floor, but that gave Balor enough time to recover. He yanked Dragon off the top rope as he went for a stomp and then connected with the Coup de Grâce for the victory.
Following McDonagh's interference in Finn Balor's match, Adam Pearce informed Dominik Mysterio that he was taking proactive measures by barring Judgment Day from ringside during his Intercontinental Title defense against AJ Styles.
Back from commercial break we see IYO SKY chatting with Nikki Bella. A jealous Asuka stepped in and told the WWE Hall of Famer to buzz off. The Empress of Tomorrow was then very insistent that the Kabuki Warriors be in SKY's corner at Wrestlepalooza, since she could not win the Women's World Title back by herself at SummerSlam.
Penta & The War Raiders defeated The New Day & Grayson Waller in a Six-Man Tag Team Match. This was another fun tag team match that saw Waller and the New Day working as an extremely cohesive trio, but the cockiness of Xavier Woods cost his team the match. After landing a stiff forearm shot to Erik, the former King of the Ring spent a little too much time showboating and Penta dropped him with a Mexican Destroyer to score the win.
Adam Pearce informed Lyra Valkyria that he spoke with Bayley, and although she said some 'weird things', she sounded fine and claimed that she'd be back soon. Lyra wasn't fully satisfied with that answer, but switched up to conversation to talk about her own career. The former Women's Intercontinental Champion said she was ready to get back in the ring and requested a match for next week.
Dominik Mysterio defeated AJ Styles to retain the Men's Intercontinental Championship thanks to El Grande Americano. With the Judgment Day barred from ringside, Styles thought he finally had a clear path to capturing the IC Title. He had Dom set up for the Phenomenal Forearm, but he was yanked off the ropes by Americano. The legendary Luchador then hit Styles with a loaded headbutt, which allowed Dom to hit a frog splash and retain his championship.
Michael Cole gave a couple of medical updates post Clash in Paris. Paul Heyman suffered a larynx contusion after he was choked out by Roman Reigns, while The OTC was left with multiple rib fractures thanks to Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. He's out of action indefinitely.
CM Punk was told that Seth Rollins had arrived at Raw, bypassing the talent entrance to get into the building. He immediately made his way down to the ring and called The Visionary out to face him man-to-man. Only, it was The Man who stepped up to the microphone.
Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch unloaded on Punk with 10 years worth of pent up frustrations. The Man said when Punk walked out on WWE it effected more than just her husband. It was Punk's name that used to be chanted during her matches as well. A message to her that what she was doing did not matter to the WWE Universe.
Punk offered no apologies for the fans chanting his name, but gave Lynch her flowers. He said she's a top Superstar who just has terrible taste and married a bum. He called Seth Rollins a coward who hides behind a paper title, Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed and now his wife. That comment brought Rollins out onto the stage. He challenged Punk to come down to the ramp to have a chat, but Becky kept obstructing the path to The Visionary.
Rollins soon disappeared to the back and Lynch proceeded to lay into Punk with a series of slaps, daring him to do something about it. Punk left The Man with a final warning. He said that Rollins was going to regret cashing-in his Money in the Bank contract on him, and Lynch would regret putting her hands on him.
After a commercial break, Punk ran into Adam Pearce backstage. The Raw GM said that Rollins had left the building, but he'd be back next week in Milwaukee. Punk then asked where SmackDown was this Friday. When he said Chicago, Punk smiled and walked away.
Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed defeated Jey Uso and LA Knight. Despite their differences, Uso and Knight worked pretty well together and nearly pulled of the win, but Breakker was able to use Jey's banged up ribs to his advantage. He hit the former World Heavyweight Champion was a monster spear to score the win for his team.
Breakker and Reed did not stop their assault after the match was over. Big Bronson went up to the top rope and delivered a Tsunami to Jey, while Bron took LA Knight down with a spear. The Vision didn't appear to be anywhere close to done, but Jimmy Uso made a surprise appearance to stop the attack.
Big Jim got a great reaction from the Paris crowd as he ran down to the ring with steel chair in hand. Breakker and Reed fled the ring, allowing Jimmy to check on his brother. Jey was heard saying he couldn't fight them on his own as Raw went off the air.
