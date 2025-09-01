WWE Reveals Massive Royal Rumble 2026 Tour With 11 Dates
In January of 2026, WWE will bring the Royal Rumble to Saudi Arabia for the first time. Now, we have some idea of what the path there will look like, even if we don't know when the actual show will be as of yet.
WWE announced on Monday morning it will partake in a "Road to Royal Rumble" tour, announcing 11 touring dates through Europe from Jan. 8, 2026 through Jan. 19, 2026.
Of the 11 dates, four of the shows will be live television tapings of both Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown.
The tour will lead up to one of WWE's marquee Premium Live Events, the Royal Rumble, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The announcement did not give any additional details about when in January the event will be held, however.
MORE: Reason Roman Reigns Was Written Off Television At WWE Clash in Paris Revealed
The Road to Royal Rumble Tour
The dates for the tour are as followed:
- Thurs., Jan. 8, Lepzig, Germany, Quarterback Immobilien Arena
- Fri., Jan. 9, Berlin, Germany, Uber Arena (SmackDown taping)
- Sat., Jan. 10, Glasgow, U.K., OVO Hydro
- Sun., Jan. 11, Copenhagen, Denmark, Royal Arena
- Mon., Jan. 12, Dusseldorf, Germany, PSD Bank Dome (Raw taping)
- Tues., Jan. 13, Mannheim, Germany, SAP Arena
- Thurs., Jan. 15, Newcastle, U.K., Utilita Arena
- Fri., Jan. 16, London, U.K. OVO Wembley (SmackDown taping)
- Sat., Jan. 17, Gdansk, Poland, Ergo Arena
- Sun., Jan. 18, Nottingham, U.K., Motorpoint Arena
- Mon., Jan. 19, Belfast, Northern Ireland, SSE Arena (Raw taping)
WWE noted that this will be the first time it has ever broadcast events out of Belfast, Northern Ireland, or Dusseldorf, Germany. It will also be the first time WWE fans in Poland will be getting a live event in 11 years, and the first time in nine years for those from Denmark.
Officially advertised for the tour are Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton, Jey Uso, Rhea Ripley, Jade Cargill, Jacob Fatu, LA Knight, Drew McIntyre, Bianca Belair, GUNTHER, and others.
Roman Reigns, of note, is not currently advertised.
Traditionally, WWE has held its European tours in the month or so after WrestleMania, with an international PLE in the follow-up of the event. However, this will mark a change for the company, as it logistically makes its way across the globe leading into the Saudi Arabia show.
WWE held its Clash in Paris show on Sunday, with John Cena making his final European WWE PLE appearance.
The Latest On AEW, WWE & More
Major Update On A Potential AJ Lee Return Following WWE Clash In Paris
Rikishi's KnokX Pro Wrestling Academy Hemorrhaging Students After Raja Jackson Incident
Cody Rhodes And Brandi Rhodes Announce Surprise Birth Of Daughter